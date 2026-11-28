The seeds of the conflict between Sharon Otieno and former Migori Governor Okoth Obado that eventually culminated in her murder were planted after she sent photos of her baby bump to the governor’s son before demanding a house worth Sh25 million, among other benefits, from the county boss, who was responsible for her pregnancy.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…