Brian Odhiambo's mother, Elizabeth Auma, holds a photograph of her son at Nakuru Law Courts. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

A day after a Nakuru Court found two Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers guilty of abducting Brian Odhiambo at the Lake Nakuru National Park 22 months ago, questions abound about his whereabouts.

On Thursday afternoon, Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibelion held two of six KWS rangers involved in Odhiambo’s arrest culpable of abduction in order to secretly confine him.