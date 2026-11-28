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Hacker ByteToBreach’s claims they have breached Kenya’s largest repository of citizen’s documents must be treated seriously. If verified, outside actors may now have access to our IDs, passports, certificates and financial information.

When a State makes one digital gateway central to all essential services, securing it, is a human rights obligation. How far could the damage spread, and what must happen next to protect our personal information?

According to the private threat-intelligence firm VECERT, on 22 November 2026 ByteToBreach claimed to have stolen 740 GB comprising 600 GB of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, 100 GB of database content and 40 GB of source code from eCitizen Screenshots shared show a database table of about 32 million records, each with a name, ID number and date of birth. Timestamps on some files suggest the thieves may have been inside undetected for days.

On November 24, the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services acknowledged reports of unauthorised access to user data. eCitizen holds the personal data of at least 13.7 million registered Kenyans, and 400,000 people use it daily.

The exposure may be far greater. eCitizen offers more than 24,000 services, from passports and driving licences to business licences and good conduct certificates. It also serves as a single sign-on for institutions such as the Social Health Authority, which has 31 million members.

This is not the first attack. In July 2023, while the Government said no data was accessed or lost after Anonymous Sudan disrupted thousands of eCitizen hosted services. The Communications Authority reports 2.7 billion attacks on Kenya's digital infrastructure between July and September 2026, a 14.45 per cent rise.

In September, the phone numbers, physical and email addresses of two million businesses were stolen from the Business Registration Service (BRS). BRS complied with an enforcement notice from the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) and narrowly avoided a costly class action suit.

Under the Data Protection Act (2019), the data processor (Webmasters Kenya Ltd) must inform the data controller (State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services) within 48 hours of becoming aware of the breach.

The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services has an obligation to report to the ODPC within 72 hours all the facts, impact and the remedial action it is taking. (Section 43). Everyone affected must be informed by email, website notice or newspaper.

The government must also contain the breach. With the November 24 acknowledgement, that deadline has expired.

This data breach comes at a critical policy moment. The Government’s Draft National Data Governance Policy (May 2026) is being finalised after consultations in June. The policy leans towards centralised registries and gateways like eCitizen.

This week’s revelations demonstrate the risks of this approach. This week’s eCitizen breach shows what a single compromised hub costs both citizens and the nation. The Policy needs to establish a clear liability framework for a government-agency breaches, strict cryptographic encryption benchmarks and continuous identity verification as users move between government e-services.

Critical system disruption is not a “peculiarly Kenyan habit”. Earlier this month, outages hit Microsoft, the US Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation and several of America’s largest banks.

While no evidence of hacking has been announced, the risk is the same as eCitizen. When a single platform hosts many dependent services, a single failure or entry point can disable or expose them all.

Kenyans deserve to know whether their identities are exposed. Changing passwords is sound advice, but it cannot reassure us that our exposed documents are not going to be used for impersonation, fraudulent applications and crime. We can reset a password, but not an ID number or a passport scan. That risk lasts for years.

The Data Commissioner should publicly confirm that an independent investigation is under way. The State Department should inform all those affected, publish its preliminary findings and report to Parliament.

For now, I am changing my eCitizen password and dialling *106# on all my phone lines to check that no one has registered a new SIM with my details. I suggest you do the same