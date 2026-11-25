It has emerged that a Senate committee has declined the National Assembly’s move to remove a proposal that gives the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) sole ownership rights and unrestricted access to election result servers.
A Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee report laid in the House on November 11 rejected the National Assembly’s amendments to the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2024, noting that some of the proposed changes water down the consensus reached during the National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) process.
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