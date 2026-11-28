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We live at a time when the discourse on education tends to be squarely focused on learning outcomes. This is for good reason. For all the tremendous gains made since 2003 in extending access to basic education, it is also the case that increased schooling has not always resulted in increased learning.

Only about a fifth of Kenyan children can satisfactorily demonstrate they can read and comprehend a simple text. This situation must be remedied, which means we must keep talking about learning outcomes day and night – with particular focus on training and equipping our teachers.

That said, education is never just about learning outcomes. It also serves the important job of socialisation our children need to be members of society – as family members, community members, citizens, and workers. These functions are not opposed to the quest of achieving learning outcomes. If anything, I would argue that they are complementary.

A wholesome education system that cares about all the functions of education is a healthy system. It crowds in concern from parents, communities, religious leaders, the private sector, and the government. This is what we lose when we reduce education to just one function.

There is another aspect of education we must urgently address as a country. Too many of our schools have deplorable physical infrastructure. We have read about the absence of labs, libraries, and the like. But it gets worse than that. The state of access to water and sanitation is atrocious. Dormitories, even in leading national schools, are in a terrible state. We make our children live through the most undignified conditions.

Perversely, the school system socialises our children to not care about the physical environment. What is the point of caring about sanitation when all one sees are dilapidated buildings, and adults who do not care? Where does one find the right models of civic cleanliness?

As a country, the least we could do is ensure the public schooling system exposes our children to our collective aspirations. Our children deserve clean and safe schools, with running water and working indoor plumbing. They need safe dormitories. They need environments that are clean. We need a more robust national school feeding programme. It is high time we accepted that catering to these aspects of education is not a waste of money.

By tending to the visible aspects of schooling, we send the message that we care. Perhaps then students would be comfortable enough to learn. And on top of that we would be socialising our children to understand what it means to live in a well-ordered society.

We cannot keep exposing our children to evidence that we do not care for well-orderliness and then expect them to come out differently. It goes without saying that implementing the suggestions above would create lots of jobs, buy goodwill among parents, and serve as demonstration of our shared social contract to take good care of our children.

-The writer is a professor at Georgetown University