With elections expected in just 265 days, the clock is ticking for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). However, legal battles, procurement disputes and leadership wrangles continue to undermine the Commission, raising concerns about its preparedness to conduct the 2027 General Election.
It is now emerging that the contract between IEBC and Smartmatic will expire in about a week, raising fears that this could interfere with voter registration. Meanwhile, the procurement of a new system, a process that takes almost six months, has already been challenged before the Public Procurement Disputes Tribunal.
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