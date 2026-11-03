I am not a bully, Gachagua tells Matiang'i and Muturi

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Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has defended himself from claims that he is arrogant and has been bullying the opposition as claimed by Jubilee party leader Fred Matiang’i and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi.

The DCP leader said that the Muturi and Matiang’i think that he is arrogant yet he is being truthful about how hard it is to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Elections.

Gachagua said that the only way to send Ruto home is if the leaders go out and mobilise, only a high number of votes will unseat him.

“When I tell some we wake up and work, they say I am bullying them. No!”

He called out Muturi saying that the recent by election in Mbeere where he is a leader his party performed poorly against the ruling United Democratic Alliance.

“If you cannot defeat him in your polling station how can you defeat in the whole of Kenya,” said Gachagua.

Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua addressing party supporters at his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri County on November 3, 2026. [Courtesy, X]

The ex-deputy president said that he has been working hard to unite the leaders under the United Alternative Government umbrella with the aim of producing one presidential candidate to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Elections.

“As an experienced politician, as somebody who has delivered the presidency before, there is no other formula for sending William Ruto home unless you go out and mobilise numbers,” he told a group of leaders from Nyeri County who paid him a visit at his Wamunyoro home.

“And we must discuss numbers. Some are uncomfortable discussing numbers. They must be discussed. I believe in numbers.”

He called on the leaders in the opposition to work hard to build their support across the country adding that he was the most committed leader to the cause.

“I am the most committed person in the entire United Opposition. I have proven by action that I am a serious mobiliser,” said the former Gachagua.

Gachagua said that for one to win the Presidency voters have to wake up on election day to cast votes in their favour and that can only happen when they are convinced of the plan from mobilisation and campaigns.

He said that DCP had a track record in recent by-elections citing Ol Kalou where the party defeated UDA with 29,990 votes yet a Jubilee candidate got 198 votes and a PNU candidate got a mere 28 votes.

He said that he was serious on the mission to send Ruto home and he does not want to be distracted by busy bodies.

“For us to send Ruto home we must mobilise 18 million votes, these numbers cannot be mobilised in hotel rooms, boardrooms, press conferences or writing letters, you must go out there and persuade the people of Kenya to register votes and come out and vote.”

He added Kenyans were not stupid, they can see who was working and who is not.