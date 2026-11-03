Matiang'i takes aim at Gachagua, says arrogance will wreck opposition

Jubilee Party Presidential candidate Fred Matiang’i. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Jubilee Party Presidential candidate Fred Matiang’i is at war with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, claiming that the latter's arrogance and pride would wreck the united opposition.

Dr Matiang’i said that Gachagua’s approach to politics is likely to divide the opposition and weaken its chances of defeating President William Ruto during the 2027 General Election.