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Stop political bullying and double-speak, Muturi tells Gachagua

By Patrick Vidija and Christian Mutunga | Nov. 2, 2026
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Muturi said the current political trajectory being pursued by Gachagua raises serious questions about his commitment to the collective presidential ambition of the Wantam movement. [File, Standard]

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi has hit at DCP's Rigathi Gachagua over what he termed political bullying, double-speak and self-sabotage.

Muturi, who is the Democratic Party leader, said the current political trajectory being pursued by Gachagua raises serious questions about his commitment to the collective presidential ambition of the Wantam movement.

In a strongly worded statement, Muturi wondered whether Gachagua's objective is to win the presidency or to control MPs, legislators and devolved units while sacrificing the bigger national ambition.

"His persistent attempts to undermine established cooperation and his insistence on tripartite political arrangements risk creating the impression that he is preparing for post-election political bargaining rather than prioritising the ultimate prize: State House," said Muturi.

Muturi’s remarks come days after the former Deputy President urged opposition leaders seeking to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election to mobilise voters nationwide.

Gachagua warned that no aspirant should expect to secure the presidential ticket without demonstrating their electoral strength.

He said leaders must move beyond hotel meetings and television appearances and engage directly with Kenyans if they hope to build a strong support base.

“Kenyans cannot vote for you when they have not seen you or heard you,” he said, arguing that the aspirant who successfully persuades and mobilises the majority would have an advantage in the race for the opposition ticket.

ALSO READ: Gachagua: We cannot allow Ruto to harass our candidate

While urging opposition principals to restrain their supporters and cease giving conditions in the quest to pick a single candidate to unseat Ruto, Gachagua said such conditions may complicate the equation.

He reiterated his earlier sentiments that hinted at a possible opposition principal ditching their camp ahead of the 2027 General Election but declined to give the name.

But Muturi, in his statement, said his party will not capitulate to mischief, intimidation, or any attempts to undermine its principles.

"Those of us who have spent years in the trenches of Kenya politics understand that building a winning national coalition requires compromise, maturity and strategic thinking. A tripartite arrangement is not a magic formula for State House,” said Muturi

According to him, fragmenting an opposition that needs unity raises serious questions about the political direction being pursued.

"Let it be clear: No individual owns the United Opposition, and no community has a monopoly on Kenya's presidency. Political partnerships must be built on mutual respect, not ultimatums, political bullying or supremacy contests," he said.

Muturi argued that Gachagua’s late brother, Nderitu Gachagua, won the gubernatorial contest against TNA, the political vehicle that produced President Uhuru Kenyatta, despite GNU supporting Uhuru.

Muturi said Kenya's presidential politics cannot be reduced to ethnic arithmetic, regional strongholds or individual bargaining power. [File, Standard]

“That history should remind us that political alliances are complex and no political formation belongs to one individual. The assumption that three separate political formations can automatically deliver the Wantam presidency is deeply questionable,” he said.

ALSO READ: Gachagua: Opposition ticket will not be handed out on a silver platter

Muturi further remarked that Kenya's presidential politics cannot be reduced to ethnic arithmetic, regional strongholds or individual bargaining power.

To him, such fragmentation risks undermining the aspirations of millions of Kenyans seeking political change.

“The United Opposition must decide whether it is building one national movement with a shared presidential ambition or creating separate political kingdoms whose leaders will negotiate individual interests after the elections,” he said.

Muturi said the ‘Komboa Kenya’ strategy is not child’s play but a national undertaking demanding sacrifice, discipline, strategic thinking and genuine commitment to a common objective.

“No individual ambition should be allowed to overshadow the aspirations of millions of Kenyans. As the Democratic Party, we remain ready and willing to engage in dialogue with all those who are genuinely committed to meaningful talks and constructive solutions,” he said.

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