DCP cautions opposition against 'briefcase parties' in 2027 unity push

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Deputy party leader Cleophas Malala warned that the approach could undermine efforts to field a joint presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election. [File, Standard]

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has cautioned opposition leaders against giving equal bargaining power to small political parties without a strong grassroots presence.

Deputy party leader Cleophas Malala warned that the approach could undermine efforts to field a joint presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

Malala said the opposition must carefully negotiate its proposed coalition arrangements and assess the strength of individual parties based on their grassroots mobilisation and ability to attract voters rather than the number of political outfits represented at the negotiating table.

Speaking to aspirants from Kiambu County on Thursday evening, Malala criticised what he termed ‘briefcase parties’, accusing some for seeking influential positions in coalition negotiations despite having little support on the ground.

“You will find there are many briefcase parties, and then they want our party leader to be their chairman. Azimio is a dangerous corner. We do not even know which other parties they have,” Malala said.

He warned that disagreements over the selection of a presidential candidate could result in legal battles, potentially derailing the opposition's efforts to agree on a joint flag bearer ahead of the 2027 elections.

Malala said some parties could challenge the nomination process in court after a candidate had been selected, arguing that the opposition needed a clear and tactical approach to coalition negotiations to avoid such disputes.

“If we are not careful, we will find ourselves in a situation where we cannot field a presidential candidate because we were not tactical in our approach,” he said.

The DCP leader called for negotiations among opposition formations, including DCP, the party associated with Edwin Sifuna, and the Ukombozi Alliance, to establish a common position on the presidential candidature.

He proposed that the different formations agree on a single representative to negotiate on their behalf rather than having every party leader demand an individual seat at the negotiating table.

“We want Ukombozi to come together with DCP and Edwin Sifuna’s party. Let Ukombozi Alliance give us one person to negotiate with. Whoever they choose should come alone, and whatever they get from the table, they can go and share with the others,” he said.

Malala also accused opposition politicians of facing hostility at churches and political rallies, saying the sacrifices made by established political formations should be considered when sharing positions and responsibilities within a coalition. Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja Keroche decamped from UDA to DCP. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

“We have been targeted in churches and at rallies, and we cannot allow someone to come with his kiosk party and demand the same share,” he said.

He insisted that the opposition should support one presidential candidate but argued that the process of identifying the flag bearer must be guided by measurable political strength and the ability to mobilise voters.

Malala said establishing a political party should not, on its own, qualify an individual to become a principal in a coalition, insisting that leaders must demonstrate their influence through grassroots organisation and sustained engagement with voters.

“If opening a party is the qualification, I can also go and open my own Ingoho Party, come to the table and become a principal,” he said.

He added: “The qualification should not be opening a party. You have to go to the ground, popularise and mobilise people, and be with the people. Votes do not come from the personality of individuals or the name of a party.”

Malala said the era when political leaders could simply convene meetings, sit at a table and negotiate power-sharing arrangements as though they were holding political rallies was over.

“The era of having meetings with principals sitting at a table as if it is a political rally has gone,” he said.

His remarks point to potential disagreements within the opposition over the criteria for selecting a joint presidential candidate and allocating political positions, as parties begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.