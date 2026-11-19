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The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Ethekon during a consultative meeting with stakeholders on November 19, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned that prolonged court battles challenging its operations could derail preparations for the August 2027 General Election, including the planned mass voter registration exercise.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said delays in resolving cases could affect the commission's ability to procure essential election materials and technology within the timelines required to deliver the polls.

Speaking on Thursday during a consultative meeting with political party leaders and other stakeholders, Ethekon said the commission depended on timely court decisions to proceed with critical procurement processes, particularly the acquisition of election technology and ballot papers.

He warned that failure to procure election technology early enough could compromise the next mass voter registration exercise, which requires adequate time to configure, test and deploy biometric voter registration kits across the country.

"If we delay procuring the cases of technology, that means we might not even conduct the next mass voter registration, because we need those kits for us to configure them, put the necessary software, test them, and deploy them to the field," he said.

The commission also faces the challenge of securing a supplier for ballot papers, which are essential for conducting elections. Ethekon warned that without timely procurement, the commission's ability to organise the polls would be severely affected.

He urged the Judiciary and other institutions handling cases involving IEBC to expedite their decisions to prevent legal disputes from interfering with the electoral timetable.

"Any inordinate delay will absolutely impact the conduct of the next general election," he said.

The IEBC chairperson noted that the constitutional provision setting the date of the General Election leaves little room for adjustments, meaning the commission must work within the established timelines regardless of the challenges it encounters.

"In law, the Constitution says the date for elections, so we can't change that, unless we do a referendum to change the dates of elections, which again will require the IEBC to conduct a referendum. So whichever way, we are stuck with it," Ethekon said.

The Thursday meeting was part of a series of stakeholder engagements aimed at updating political parties and other players on the commission's preparedness while providing a platform for identifying potential challenges and proposing solutions.

Ethekon said delivering credible, free, fair, acceptable, peaceful and secure elections required cooperation between the commission, political parties, state institutions and the public.

He also pointed out that IEBC relies on national security agencies to provide security throughout the electoral process, underscoring the need for coordinated preparations across government institutions.

"Election is not the responsibility of IEBC alone. Elections are the responsibility of every Kenyan, every institution of the state, every stakeholder," he said.

The commission maintained that it remained committed to conducting the elections as scheduled and urged political leaders to work with it in addressing emerging concerns.