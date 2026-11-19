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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki aduring a development tour of Ugenya Constituency in Siaya County on November 19, 2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended President William Ruto's development agenda, saying the government is deliberately directing billions of shillings to regions that have historically felt neglected to promote equitable development and national unity.

Kindiki said the administration was determined to end discrimination in the distribution of national resources, insisting that political and ethnic affiliations should not determine which parts of the country benefit from government projects.

Speaking on Thursday during a development tour of Ugenya Constituency in Siaya County, the DP said the government had initiated major infrastructure and economic empowerment projects in Nyanza to bridge longstanding development gaps.

He maintained that the projects being implemented in the region were part of a nationwide programme targeting all counties, regardless of how residents voted in the 2022 General Election.

"We are committed to ensuring our country realises equitable development. The development projects we are undertaking today here in Siaya are also being implemented in Mombasa, Garissa, Kisumu, Kajiado and Kiambu and all the other counties," he said.

"This time we have said that we must eliminate discrimination in development and tribal discrimination in our country and ensure that every part of Kenya benefits from development. We want our country to remain united through equitable development," he added.

During the visit, Kindiki commissioned the Usinda Village A and B last-mile electricity supply project, targeting 162 households, as well as the Samayeye-Ndusye electrification project, which has connected 86 homes.

The government is spending Sh2 billion under the rural electrification programme to connect an additional 19,000 households in Siaya County. Ugenya Constituency alone has benefited from projects worth Sh257 million, connecting approximately 2,600 homes.

The DP also handed over the completed Bar-Ober Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) Market, while construction of Ukwala and Kanyumba markets is ongoing. The three facilities form part of a national programme involving 600 modern markets at different stages of completion.

Kindiki said the projects demonstrated the President's commitment to ensuring that every Kenyan benefits from development, irrespective of political allegiance.

"Once elections are over, the person who wins becomes the leader of all Kenyans. When President William Ruto won, he invited his competitors, and they sat together and agreed that the elections were over, and now it is time to work together to develop Kenya," he said.

He cited several other investments in Siaya and the wider Nyanza region, including the Sh931 million Ukwala Affordable Housing Project and housing, markets and student accommodation programmes. The DP also handed over the completed Bar-Ober Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) Market on November 19, 2026. [DPCS]

Siaya County has received Sh15 billion for affordable housing, modern markets and hostels, with additional projects in the pipeline.

The government is also investing in the fisheries sector, with at least nine fish landing sites at various stages of development.

The Luanda K'Otieno facility, constructed at a cost of Sh135 million, has been completed and commissioned, while Wichlum and Asembo sites are being developed at a combined cost of Sh300 million.

The Sh1.3 billion Kabonyo Centre of Excellence for Aquaculture is also expected to be completed early next year, providing an opportunity to strengthen fish production and improve livelihoods in the region.

Kindiki said the administration would not be deterred by political criticism over its decision to take development projects to areas where it received limited electoral support.

"The political attacks you see directed at the President by those who oppose him are not about anything else. They are driven by the question of why he is taking development to areas where he received fewer votes," he said.

He insisted that equitable development was central to national cohesion.

"Kenya is one, and we must unite our country. The way to unite our country is not by talking about it, but by ensuring that every part of the nation receives its fair share of the country's development resources," he said.

The Deputy President's development tour also took him to Belgut Constituency in Kericho County, where he addressed concerns affecting tea farmers and inspected ongoing infrastructure projects.

He announced that the government would provide Sh3.5 billion to address outstanding issues in the tea subsector and improve farmers' earnings, following concerns raised by residents during President Ruto's recent visit to the region.

"When President Ruto visited this region recently, residents raised concerns regarding tea bonuses. The President has assured farmers that the government will provide Sh3.5 billion to address the outstanding issues and ensure tea farmers receive better bonuses," Kindiki said.

The intervention, he noted, was part of broader efforts to improve agricultural earnings and protect farmers' livelihoods.

In Belgut, Kindiki inspected construction works on the Serurut-Belgut TTI-Kabianga Road and broke ground for a 1,040-bed hostel at Belgut Technical Training Institute.

Kericho County has been allocated Sh55 billion for the construction of 740 kilometres of roads, while another Sh14 billion has been set aside for affordable housing, modern markets and accommodation facilities in learning institutions.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot welcomed the allocation, saying the funding would help improve farmers' livelihoods.

"We are grateful for the money that has been allocated to farmers. We know it will go a long way to uplift our farmers," he said