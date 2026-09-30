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Kindiki urges Mt Kenya leaders to shun insults

By Amos Kiarie | Sep. 30, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses a public rally in Mathira constituency, Nyeri County, September 29, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged leaders from the Mt Kenya region to shun political insults and unite the community, saying political competition should be centred on development rather than personal attacks.

Speaking in Mathira, Nyeri County, Kindiki said the region should remain united and warned leaders supporting or opposing the government against allowing political differences to create divisions and violence in Mt Kenya region.

His remarks came after his recent coronation ceremony, where he emerged as a prominent figure in the region's political succession debate.

“The mountain is one, and we are one community. I want to tell all Kenyans to be united. We are one country. In Mt Kenya we need to be united, and we should not create violence due to politics,” Kindiki said.

He urged politicians to sell their agenda to voters instead of resorting to insults, saying political differences should not undermine unity in the region.

“It is not time for politics. Do you want to do politics or development? We want the people to see development but not just rhetoric without any action,” he said.

Kindiki said he would follow the  advice of Kikuyu elders not to insult political opponents, adding that he had forgiven those who had been attacking him.

“The Kikuyu elders told me not to insult anybody. I will obey them, and I will not insult them. I have forgiven those who are insulting me,” he said.

He said the government was focused on delivering development to the region, warning contractors who delay projects that action would be taken.

In Nyeri, Kindiki said the government had identified 775 kilometres of roads for improvement at a cost of Sh25 billion during the remaining period before the elections. He said the projects would create employment and support agriculture.

He also said Sh650 million had been allocated for last-mile electricity connections targeting 12,000 families in Nyeri.

Kindiki cited other government projects in the county, including modern markets, affordable housing and affordable hostels, saying the projects were part of the government's development agenda.

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, who accompanied Kindiki, said residents would assess the government based on the development delivered in the area.

“We shall look at what has been delivered, and we can see the development, and we shall have to give this government two terms in office,” Wamumbi said.

Wamumbi also aimed at his political competitors, saying he would confront them early in the political contest and alleging that some were being sponsored by other individuals.

“In Mathira we shall shock the country by voting for the President two terms," Wamumbi said.

Kindiki also warned those involved in the illicit alcohol trade that the government would take action against them, saying authorities would not allow the business to undermine communities.

He said government development was one way of fulfilling its promises to Kenyans, adding that leaders should focus on delivering tangible benefits to residents.

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