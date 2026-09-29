Kindiki at crossroads: Mount Kenya forays political strategy or being sidelined?

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki attends mass at Irunduni Catholic Church, Tharaka Nithi County on September 27, 2026. [DPCS, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has recently narrowed down his political activities to his Mount Kenya backyard which has raised questions as to whether he is being sidelined in national politics.

Kindiki for the last one month if he is not attending meetings in the various Mount Kenya Counties he is at his official residence in Karen mostly chairing Cabinet Sub-Committees meetings leaving Kenyans wondering whether this is a political strategy or being left in the cold.