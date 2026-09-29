Kindiki orders fresh inspection of all alcohol manufacturers

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DP Kithure Kindiki during a high level meeting with interior ministry, agencies on crackdown on illicit alcohol on September 29, 2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has ordered fresh inspections of all alcohol manufacturing premises across the country as the government steps up its campaign against illicit brews, unsafe alcohol and the wider social and economic effects of addiction.

Kindiki directed the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, together with regulatory and enforcement agencies, to re-inspect manufacturers and establish whether they remain compliant with the standards and conditions required to operate.

“Directed enforcement and regulatory agencies to re-inspect manufacturer premises to ascertain the current state of compliance with all applicable standards and regulations,” Kindiki said.

The directive followed a meeting with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and heads of regulatory and enforcement agencies, where Kindiki received an update on measures already taken and proposals for further action.

The government says intelligence-led, multi-agency operations have been disrupting illicit alcohol cartels, breaking supply networks and closing unlicensed manufacturing establishments.

Agencies involved in the wider enforcement effort include the Kenya Bureau of Standards, Kenya Revenue Authority, Anti-Counterfeit Authority and the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

Kindiki said the government intends to provide additional resources and equipment to security and regulatory agencies to strengthen enforcement.

“The Government continues to sustain the war against illicit alcohol and drug abuse to protect public health and secure the nation for present and future generations,” he said.

He added that intelligence-led operations were “progressively dismantling cartels, disrupting supply chains and incapacitating unlicensed manufacturer establishments.”

The government has also pointed to stronger community-level enforcement, including monthly stipends for village elders and the establishment of the National Government Administration Unit (NGAPU), as part of measures supporting the crackdown.

While enforcement remains central, the government says the response cannot end with shutting down illegal alcohol businesses.

Kindiki announced plans for the national and county governments to jointly establish and operate at least one public rehabilitation centre in every county within the next year.

Each facility is estimated to cost about Sh60 million, putting the projected cost for 47 counties at approximately Sh2.82 billion.

Kindiki directed Murkomen, within 14 days and in consultation with the relevant Council of Governors committee, to convene a sector forum on licensing and regulation of the alcohol trade and consumption.

The forum will also examine cooperation between the national and county governments in establishing and managing rehabilitation services.

“Agreed that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration will, within 14 days and in liaison with the relevant committee of the Council of Governors, convene a sector forum on matters of licensing and control of alcohol trade and consumption,” Kindiki said.

DP Kithure Kindiki during a development meeting in Mathira Nyeri on September 29, 2026. [DPCS]

A Special Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) meeting is expected within the next month to coordinate further action.

Kindiki said the economic and social consequences of alcohol and drug abuse require a coordinated response involving both levels of government.

“A Special Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) will be convened in the coming month to escalate action, given the effects of trade in alcohol and drugs and the effects of addiction on the economy,” he said.

In Mathira, Kindiki warned manufacturers, distributors and sellers of harmful alcoholic drinks that the government will intensify its crackdown on products containing dangerous chemicals and those targeting young people.

Kindiki said authorities would pursue actors across the alcohol supply chain, from manufacturers to transporters and retailers, as the government steps up efforts to protect public health and curb alcohol-related harm.

“We have those peddling to youth, men dealing with alcohol that affects lives of our people,” Kindiki said.

He warned that authorities would not relent in dealing with what he described as alcohol containing chemicals that can harm consumers.

“Pombe ambayo iko na kemikali, ambayo inadhuru na kutatiza afya yao na kizazi cha kesho,” he said.

The Deputy President said the government would target everyone involved in the production and distribution of harmful alcoholic drinks rather than concentrating only on those selling the products to consumers.

“Watu hao wajue kwamba Serikali itaendelea kukabiliana na wale wote, watengenezaji, wauzaji, wasafirishaji wa pombe ambayo iko na sumu ambayo inaharibu vijana wetu,” Kindiki said.

“Ni sisi na hao. Tutawatafuta na kukabiliana nao na tumeangamiza hiyo biashara.”