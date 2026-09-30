Revealed: How Dr Mutiso's murder suspects are plotting to poison police informers

Detectives say one of Mbithe and her children’s close associates was arrested at Pangani Police Station while carrying poisoned food allegedly for a person who had been cooperating with police.

Rose Mbithe Mulwa and her two children have now been linked to an alleged plot to poison suspects who are cooperating with investigators probing the murder of Dr Victoria Mutiso.

The chilling allegation is contained in a prosecution affidavit opposing bail filed before the High Court for Mbithe, her son Chris Mulwa and daughter Angela Mulwa, who are facing murder charges alongside two other suspects.