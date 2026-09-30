From Ubuntu to Reform: The mushrooming pro Ruto parties in Mt Kenya

President William Ruto at Ngarachi Comprehensive School in Laikipia West during the beginning of his tour of the Mt. Kenya region on April 1, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Amid the fast-growing unpopularity of the ruling United Democratic Alliance in Mt Kenya region, President William Ruto’s allies continue to acquire the leadership of alternative political parties, a strategy aimed at seeking re-election and, at the same time, overtly consolidating Ruto’s support in next year’s polls in the vote-rich region.

Despite the UDA garnering the highest number of all the elective seats in the region in the 2022 general election, the growing displeasure amongst the Mt Kenya region Constituency over several issues such as the high cost of living, the government’s failure to fulfill its promises, and Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment has alienated the region from Ruto’s grip.