After elders endorsement, Kindiki sets out to unite Mt Kenya

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses residents at Gachiongo Market in Tharaka Nithi on September 20, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged Mt Kenya leaders to heed elders’ unity call.

Prof Kindiki spoke in Tharaka Nithi on Sunday days after Mt Kenya elders converged at Kirigiti stadium in Kiambu County and installed him as the region's kingpin.

At the Kirigiti event the elders also decreed that the Deputy President would be the region's unifying factor.

Kindiki and a section of local leaders addressed residents at Gachiongo Market and rallied them behind the Government’s development agenda.

He said political differences should not be allowed to tear apart communities with a shared history, interests and aspirations.

Kindiki said that he had taken the elders’ call seriously and would spearhead reconciliation and unity in the region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He promised to honour the elders’ guidance as he reaches out to communities in Mt Kenya East and West and forges a common political voice.

“I have heard you and I will do so as directed,” Prof Kindiki said, signalling the start of his bid to unite the region and get the people behind Ruto's re-election bid through a sustained unity and reconciliation drive across the region.

The DP spoke days after Mt Kenya elders gathered at Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu County and declared him a unifying factor for the region.

Among his first major engagements after the Kirigiti event included an inspection of the Mukothima-Gaciongo-Gatunga Road project in Tharaka Constituency, Tharaka Nithi County.

The elders called for unity among the Gikuyu, Embu, Meru and Mbeere communities and urged the region to remain politically united ahead of the 2027 elections.

The elders declared support for President William Ruto’s administration, and said Kindiki had been tasked to rally the region behind Ruto’s re-election.

The DP warned leaders against political differences that would weaken the region's national standing.

He called for an end to attempts to split Mt Kenya along East-West lines, arguing that the communities have stronger historical, cultural and economic ties, and the political differences among leaders should not separate the people.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku had been a vocal crusader for a potential split of Mt Kenya into east and west, arguing that the Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi had suffered injustice in resource allocation in the past.

"Some politicians had been saying that if people did not support a leader from this region, then Mount Kenya should split. They were being led by my brother from Embu (Ruku) and 'General' Mpuru (Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi) from Meru, who were campaigning against the division of Mount Kenya. The elders informed me that those advocating for the splitting of the mountain, including CS Ruku, Mpuru and Kareke (Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki), should stop. They directed those involved in the debate about dividing the mountain to give the elders two months to address the matter," Kindiki said.

CS Ruku who also attended the Kirigiti event had argued that it was the turn of Mt Kenya west to support the bid to have Kindiki succeed President Ruto in 2032.

His appeal comes as political activity intensifies in the region, with rival groups seeking to influence the 2027 elections.

Prof Kindiki has now begun putting the elders’ directive into practice, combining his unity message with a series of development engagements across Mt Kenya East region, kicking off in his Tharaka home turf.

"I want us to maintain peace. I was instructed by the elders to stop responding to these people (political opponents) and not even mention their names. The elders have told me that my role is to unite our people, pursue development for Kenyans across all communities and seek development for our Mount Kenya communities because we are also Kenyans. That is my job," said the DP

He added: "My job is to pursue development—roads, electricity, water and other services for our people. Those who abuse me, I will not answer them. I have been told to concentrate on development, supporting the government and helping the President."

He said having been mandated by elders to unite the people and pursue development for Kenyans and the people of Mount Kenya, he would not want to undermine the respect that had been accorded to him.

"I have forgiven those who have insulted and disrespected me, with a clean heart. I am asking them to join us so that we can agree to build our nation and our communities together."

However, he took a swipe at Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

"I feel sorry for my brother who is going around saying that he wants to be President. He has been Vice President and a Minister in almost every ministry. Those are not small positions, yet he leaves a tarmac road when going to his home and travels 200 kilometres on rough roads, through dust and rivers. You have been Minister of Education, Foreign Affairs, Environment and Tourism and you became Vice President, yet you did not construct that road. President William Ruto and I will help you," he said.

"Kalonzo, you are not a person of insults. Do not be taught bad manners by those people who insult others. You are a gentleman. Even if you did not undertake development projects in our region, there is no problem because you are still a gentleman. Do not let them teach you insults," he added.

Kindiki’s public engagements are focused on roads, infrastructure and delivery of government projects and programmes, arguing that political leadership should ultimately be centred towards improving people’s lives.

The DP’s immediate tasks include translating the elders’ declaration into a broader reconciliation drive while persuading leaders across Mt Kenya to put aside political differences and rally the people behind President Ruto re-election bid ahead of next year's polls.