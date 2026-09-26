Kindiki intensifies forays into Mt Kenya West, preaches unity ahead of 2027

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses a public gathering in Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County. [Kevin Macharia, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki intensified his forays into the Mt Kenya West region, where he preached unity ahead of the 2027 General Election.

His trip to Nyeri County, Kieni Constituency, marked his third engagement in the West region since being crowned the Mt Kenya spokesperson by elders from the Embu, Meru and Gikuyu communities in Kiambu.