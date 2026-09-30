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Court orders mental assessment of two more suspects in Mutiso murder case

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 30, 2026
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Suspects in the murder of Dr Victoria Mutiso Samwel Karanja, Pius Muiru Mbugua and Police Constable Collins Kiplangat Bett at Milimani Law Courts. [David Gichuru,Standard]

Two more suspects Police Constable Collins Bett Kiplangat and Pius Muiru Mbugua alias Headboy, have been arraigned before the Milimani High Court to face murder charges over the killing of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso.

The two appeared before Milimani High Court Judge Alexander Muteti on Wednesday but did not plead to the murder charges after the prosecution sought more time to facilitate their mental assessment.

The Director of Public Prosecutions asked the court for 21 days to have the suspects assessed mentally, saying they were not ready to take plea. “Today they are not ready for plea. We are making two prayers for the court to grant us 21 days to escort the two suspects for mental assessment,” the prosecution told the court.

The prosecution told the court that the two suspects were arrested on August 29, 2026, and were first arraigned on September 2, 2026, when they were detained for 30 days.

The State also asked that the two suspects be remanded at Nairobi Remand Prison, saying they had been held at Ruaraka and Kileleshwa police stations.

“We intend to consolidate their file with the other file before you,” the prosecution told Justice Muteti.

However, the court declined to grant the 21 days sought by the prosecution and directed that the two suspects be held at Nairobi Remand Prison.

The matter will be mentioned next Tuesday for plea-taking after the suspects undergo the required mental assessment.

The defence did not oppose the order for the suspects to be remanded at Nairobi Remand.

The development came hours after five other suspects were charged with the murder of Dr Mutiso before the same court on Tuesday.

The five Rose Mbithe Ndetei, her son Chris Mulwa, daughter Angela Mulwa, Police Constable Elijah Kibelion Kimoi and Amailiti, denied the murder charge and were ordered to be detained until Tuesday next week.

Dr Mutiso was killed on July 29, 2026, in circumstances that have since triggered a major police investigation.

The prosecution has linked the suspects to the alleged murder, with the State expected to oppose their release on bail pending trial.

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Related Topics

Dr Victoria Mutiso Dr Mutiso Murder Rose Mbithe Ndetei PC Elijah Kimoi
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