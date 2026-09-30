Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

EPRA, KETRACO and GDC get new bosses

By Fred Kagonye | Sep. 30, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Stephen Kipsang, the new GDC boss, Tom Odhiambo, the new KETRACO boss and Edward Kinyua, the new EPRA boss.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has today named new heads for three state corporations: the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) and the Geothermal Development Company (GDC).

Edward Kinyua, an engineer, will lead EPRA as its Director-General.

Tom Odhiambo has been appointed managing director and chief executive of KETRACO, while Stephen Kipsang will hold the same roles at GDC.

Wandayi said the appointments, which take effect immediately, were approved under the State Corporations Act, the Companies Act and the Energy Act.

"The appointments, which are to take effect immediately, are a culmination of rigorous recruitment processes undertaken in accordance with the applicable laws and relevant Human Resource guidelines by the respective Boards of Directors of KETRACO, GDC and EPRA," he said.

The CS congratulated the appointees and said he was confident in their leadership as the Kenya Kwanza administration pursues its plans for the energy and petroleum sectors.

Kinyua succeeds Joseph Oketch, an engineer who has been acting EPRA chief since April, when Daniel Kiptoo resigned after his arrest by Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers.

Kiptoo was arrested with then Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban and then Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang over allegations that they approved the importation of substandard fuel that did not meet regulatory standards.

Police also allegedly recovered money during the respective raids at the homes of the three officials.

The three have not been charged with any crime.

Kinyua was previously EPRA’s Director of Petroleum and Gas with his some of his roles being the development and implementation of strategies for the regulation of the country’s petroleum subsector.

He has more than 14 years of experience in the petroleum sector and he joined EPRA after stints in the private sector which include at Total Kenya, where he served in petroleum-related roles.

Until his appointment, Odhiambo, was KETRACO’s Acting General Manager Finance, where he was in charge of the company’s financial management functions.

He is a finance management professional with over 19 years in the field in both private and public sectors, had spent 10 years at KETRACO including a stint at the Finance and Strategy departments.

Before KETRACO he was the Head of Management Accounts at the United States International University (USIU).

Prior to Kipsang’s substantive appointment as GDC boss, he held the post in acting capacity for the 11 months.

He has over 15 years’ experience in Finance and Accounting and prior to joining GDC, he served as the Chief Financial Officer for CIMERWA Cement Company Limited in Rwanda.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

New EPRA boss New GDC boss New KETRACO boss
.

Latest Stories

Taiwan-based shipping line launches weekly service to Mombasa
Taiwan-based shipping line launches weekly service to Mombasa
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
1 hr ago
Hundreds held, dozens wounded as French school protests escalate
World
By AFP
2 hrs ago
Kenya Power turns the heat on homeowners for rooftop solar installations
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sh2.2tr oil project kicks off amid threats and promises
By Patrick Beja 2 hrs ago
Sh2.2tr oil project kicks off amid threats and promises
Land row, public participation concerns cloud refinery project
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Land row, public participation concerns cloud refinery project
Varsities closure looms as lecturers set to strike over pay, funding model
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Varsities closure looms as lecturers set to strike over pay, funding model
Food, transport costs squeeze budgets as inflation hits 6.8 per cent
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Food, transport costs squeeze budgets as inflation hits 6.8 per cent
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved