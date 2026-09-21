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Atwoli: Edwin Sifuna must 'suffer'

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 21, 2026
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Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has poured cold water on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s emerging bid for the presidency.

Atwoli argued that the young politician needs more experience, stronger structures and a wider national network before seeking Kenya’s top office.

Speaking on a TV interview, Atwoli acknowledged Sifuna’s growing political profile but maintained that his time to seek the presidency had not yet arrived.

“Sifuna, one-term Senator you want to become a president? Not in Africa. We must make you go through stages. You must suffer looking for leadership,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli’s central argument is that presidential leadership requires more than popularity at rallies. He said an aspiring president must understand how the economy works, appreciate the problems facing ordinary Kenyans and acquire experience through different stages of political leadership.

“You must know how economy is crafted. You must be able to understand the problems Kenyans are having. You must pay school fees for your children, you must raise money for other people. You must build churches you must do what we have done,” he said.

Asked directly whether Sifuna was ready for the presidency, Atwoli said, “For now, no. Capital N-O!” He nevertheless described the senator as a future leader and said he could support him in other ways.

Atwoli also questioned whether the crowds Sifuna has attracted through his Linda Mwananchi mobilisation tours could translate into a successful presidential campaign.

He cited historical politicians such as Kenneth Matiba, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Paul Ngei, Bildad Kagia and Ronald Ngala, arguing that large public followings alone had not guaranteed the presidency.

The COTU boss further pointed to the importance of political structures and national networks. Drawing from his experience campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga under Azimio, Atwoli said a presidential candidate needs extensive support from political leaders, county governments, the business community and other established networks.

“My friend, you can’t win an election without structures and strategy. We moved across the entire country campaigning for Azimio la Umoja in the last election but still we failed to translate to votes,” he said.

He was equally critical of Sifuna’s grassroots fundraising model. Linda Mwananchi has been soliciting small contributions from ordinary Kenyans, including donations made during political rallies.

In July, the movement introduced a paybill encouraging supporters to contribute as little as Sh10. Organisers subsequently reported millions of shillings in contributions.

Atwoli, however, questioned whether such an approach could finance a presidential campaign.

“Going to the markets with pockets, taking five shillings from the old women. In Kenya, you cannot use money contributed from markets to become a president,” he said.

He contrasted Sifuna’s approach with the fundraising model associated with former US President Barack Obama, insisting that Kenya has its own political traditions.

“Kenya is not America, we have our own culture and traditions of doing things,” Atwoli said.

Sifuna has continued his nationwide Linda Mwananchi mobilisation and, in September, reiterated his intention to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

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Related Topics

Cotu Boss Francis Atwoli 2027 Elections 2027 Presidential Candidates Nairobi Senator Sifuna
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