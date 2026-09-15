Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Road to 2027: Key deadlines aspirants, parties must meet before August 10

By Ronald Kipruto | Sep. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Police officers guard Presidential ballot boxes from Jomvu polling station,Mombasa. [File,Standard]

Politicians eyeing seats in the 2027 General Election have 12 weeks left to attend harambees, after the electoral agency gazetted the poll notice.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) published the notice on Monday, September 14, confirming Tuesday, August 10, 2027 as polling day under the existing 290 constituencies and 1,450 wards.

Buried in the calendar sits December 9, the last day anyone intending to contest can take part in a public fundraiser without risking disqualification.

Section 26 of the Elections Act bars aspirants from participating, directly or indirectly, in any public fundraising within the eight months before a general election.

The cut-off lands 20 months before voters reach the ballot, and it strikes at the grassroots circuit that politicians use to build name recognition: church contributions, bursary cheques and burial fundraisers.

However, the gazette notice does not stop fundraising by or for a candidate's own campaign, nor fundraising for a political party. The restriction falls on the aspirant who shows up with a contribution, not on the war chest itself.

"The Public is hereby notified that pursuant to the powers conferred by Article 88(4) of the Constitution of Kenya ... the Independent Electoral & Boundaries Commission has published the Notice of the General Election," read part of the notice signed by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon.

Ethekon has described the timelines as "not mere guidelines, but legally binding requirements" for a credible process.

Kenyans will elect the president, senators, members of the National Assembly, county woman representatives, governors and members of county assemblies.

Parties face their first test on October 15, when they must submit the names and specimen signatures of their authorised officials.

The Registrar of Political Parties must certify nomination rules by October 30, and parties must file those rules with IEBC by November 6.

Public officers seeking elective office must resign by February 10, 2027, six months to the day before the vote. Presidential aspirants must collect signatures from at least 2,000 registered voters drawn from a majority of counties by May 24.

Parties must settle their primaries and internal disputes by May 8, which is also the deadline for independent candidates to quit their parties. Nominations run from May 29 to June 11.

Campaigning will run between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and must end on August 7, three days before polling.

Nomination disputes must be filed within 24 hours and determined within 10 days.

The commission has also acknowledged a Malindi High Court ruling in a petition brought by Owiso Owiso, Khelef Khalifa and Ashioya Biko over the constitutional timing of the next election.

The court suspended its decision until the August 10, 2027 poll, leaving the matter open to appeal.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

2027 Election date IEBC Chair Erastus Ethekon 2027 Polls date Announced Key Election Timelines
.

Latest Stories

Youth challenged to claim their place at the governance table
Youth challenged to claim their place at the governance table
National
By Mike Kihaki
20 mins ago
Nairobi awaits the world with open arms
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
National
By David Odongo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
By Amos Murumba 1 hr ago
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
Ruto's South Rift tour leaves development promises under scrutiny
By Nikko Tanui 1 hr ago
Ruto's South Rift tour leaves development promises under scrutiny
Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved