Road to 2027: Key deadlines aspirants, parties must meet before August 10

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Police officers guard Presidential ballot boxes from Jomvu polling station,Mombasa. [File,Standard]

Politicians eyeing seats in the 2027 General Election have 12 weeks left to attend harambees, after the electoral agency gazetted the poll notice.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) published the notice on Monday, September 14, confirming Tuesday, August 10, 2027 as polling day under the existing 290 constituencies and 1,450 wards.

Buried in the calendar sits December 9, the last day anyone intending to contest can take part in a public fundraiser without risking disqualification.

Section 26 of the Elections Act bars aspirants from participating, directly or indirectly, in any public fundraising within the eight months before a general election.

The cut-off lands 20 months before voters reach the ballot, and it strikes at the grassroots circuit that politicians use to build name recognition: church contributions, bursary cheques and burial fundraisers.

However, the gazette notice does not stop fundraising by or for a candidate's own campaign, nor fundraising for a political party. The restriction falls on the aspirant who shows up with a contribution, not on the war chest itself.

"The Public is hereby notified that pursuant to the powers conferred by Article 88(4) of the Constitution of Kenya ... the Independent Electoral & Boundaries Commission has published the Notice of the General Election," read part of the notice signed by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon.

Ethekon has described the timelines as "not mere guidelines, but legally binding requirements" for a credible process.

Kenyans will elect the president, senators, members of the National Assembly, county woman representatives, governors and members of county assemblies.

Parties face their first test on October 15, when they must submit the names and specimen signatures of their authorised officials.

The Registrar of Political Parties must certify nomination rules by October 30, and parties must file those rules with IEBC by November 6.

Public officers seeking elective office must resign by February 10, 2027, six months to the day before the vote. Presidential aspirants must collect signatures from at least 2,000 registered voters drawn from a majority of counties by May 24.

Parties must settle their primaries and internal disputes by May 8, which is also the deadline for independent candidates to quit their parties. Nominations run from May 29 to June 11.

Campaigning will run between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and must end on August 7, three days before polling.

Nomination disputes must be filed within 24 hours and determined within 10 days.

The commission has also acknowledged a Malindi High Court ruling in a petition brought by Owiso Owiso, Khelef Khalifa and Ashioya Biko over the constitutional timing of the next election.

The court suspended its decision until the August 10, 2027 poll, leaving the matter open to appeal.