How G-to-G fuel deal sullied relations with Uganda

A worker fills the tank of a vehicle at a petrol station in Nairobi. The Middle East war has exposed Kenyans to major fuel price shocks. [File, Standard]

Since Kenya started importing petroleum products under the government-to-government deal, the deal has been under great scrutiny locally, but also by Uganda that imports nearly all its petroleum products through Kenya’s fuel infrastructure.

Kenya started implementing the G-to-G deal in April 2023, in what the government has always maintained was aimed at stabilising the shilling that had weakened to historical lows.