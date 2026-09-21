Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Wetang'ula urges Kenyans to ignore 'wantam' calls, judge Ruto's track record

By Martin Ndiema | Sep. 21, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa during the funeral service for Mama Eunice Chebet Moiben in Kitalale, Saboti Constituency. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has defended President William Ruto’s re-election bid, saying Kenyans should evaluate his government’s development record and ignore the opposition's ‘wantam’ chant.

Addressing mourners during the funeral service for Mama Eunice Chebet Moiben in Kitalale, Saboti Constituency, Wetang’ula said that the President’s track record and development initiatives will be key factors in the 2027 General Election.

He drew comparisons with past leaders like Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki, and Uhuru Kenyatta, arguing that none of them faced pressure at the start of their presidency.

“Jomo Kenyatta served for 15 years, Moi for 24, and Kibaki for 10. Nobody told them they should only serve one term. Even President Uhuru Kenyatta, with all his flaws, wasn’t told to limit himself to one term,” Wetangula said.

The Speaker cited various government initiatives in roads, housing, agriculture, energy, irrigation, and transport, saying they are evidence of Ruto administration’s development agenda.

He admitted that some infrastructure projects in Trans-Nzoia have faced delays due to political disagreements, including the Maili Tisa-Moi’s Bridge-Kitale-Makutano-Kapenguria-Turkana road, estimated to cost Sh18 billion.

“Those chanting for ‘one term’ are in for a surprise. Kenyans can tell the difference between those who are genuinely working and those who aren’t,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker called for a renewed focus on the health sector in Trans-Nzoia, urging officials to ensure hospitals are well-equipped and stocked with necessary medicines.

Wetang’ula urged DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa to leave the United Opposition and collaborate with Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

"The political formation my younger brother Eugene currently supports and the people he works with will betray him,” he said.

He described Wamalwa as “sober, respectful and measured” and asked him to join Kenya Kwanza, promising to stand by him as his “last line of defence.”

Wetang’ula also called for unity among western Kenya leaders, saying political affiliations should not prevent them from pursuing regional development.

“Even with our different political affiliations, we serve the same people, and all they expect is service delivery, not empty rhetoric,” he said.

He urged residents to register as voters and participate in the 2027 General Election.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ruto’s Re-Election Bid Speaker Moses Wetang’ula 2027 General Election Wantam Chants
.

Latest Stories

How Kenyan banks are becoming the engine behind EA economic growth
How Kenyan banks are becoming the engine behind EA economic growth
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
38 mins ago
Court denies eight Utumishi girls bail over safety, witness fears
National
By Nancy Gitonga
38 mins ago
Back like he never left: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back into politics
National
By Kamau Muthoni
38 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Back like he never left: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back into politics
By Kamau Muthoni 38 mins ago
Back like he never left: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back into politics
KNEC to track learners to identify those being left behind
By Lewis Nyaundi 38 mins ago
KNEC to track learners to identify those being left behind
Why maize importation is sending shivers down farmers' spines
By Stephen Ruto 38 mins ago
Why maize importation is sending shivers down farmers' spines
Court denies eight Utumishi girls bail over safety, witness fears
By Nancy Gitonga 38 mins ago
Court denies eight Utumishi girls bail over safety, witness fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved