Wetang'ula urges Kenyans to ignore 'wantam' calls, judge Ruto's track record

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa during the funeral service for Mama Eunice Chebet Moiben in Kitalale, Saboti Constituency. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has defended President William Ruto’s re-election bid, saying Kenyans should evaluate his government’s development record and ignore the opposition's ‘wantam’ chant.

Addressing mourners during the funeral service for Mama Eunice Chebet Moiben in Kitalale, Saboti Constituency, Wetang’ula said that the President’s track record and development initiatives will be key factors in the 2027 General Election.

He drew comparisons with past leaders like Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki, and Uhuru Kenyatta, arguing that none of them faced pressure at the start of their presidency.

“Jomo Kenyatta served for 15 years, Moi for 24, and Kibaki for 10. Nobody told them they should only serve one term. Even President Uhuru Kenyatta, with all his flaws, wasn’t told to limit himself to one term,” Wetangula said.

The Speaker cited various government initiatives in roads, housing, agriculture, energy, irrigation, and transport, saying they are evidence of Ruto administration’s development agenda.

He admitted that some infrastructure projects in Trans-Nzoia have faced delays due to political disagreements, including the Maili Tisa-Moi’s Bridge-Kitale-Makutano-Kapenguria-Turkana road, estimated to cost Sh18 billion.

“Those chanting for ‘one term’ are in for a surprise. Kenyans can tell the difference between those who are genuinely working and those who aren’t,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker called for a renewed focus on the health sector in Trans-Nzoia, urging officials to ensure hospitals are well-equipped and stocked with necessary medicines.

Wetang’ula urged DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa to leave the United Opposition and collaborate with Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

"The political formation my younger brother Eugene currently supports and the people he works with will betray him,” he said.

He described Wamalwa as “sober, respectful and measured” and asked him to join Kenya Kwanza, promising to stand by him as his “last line of defence.”

Wetang’ula also called for unity among western Kenya leaders, saying political affiliations should not prevent them from pursuing regional development.

“Even with our different political affiliations, we serve the same people, and all they expect is service delivery, not empty rhetoric,” he said.

He urged residents to register as voters and participate in the 2027 General Election.