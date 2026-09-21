Legal deadlines that will shape 2027 elections

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon during the People’s Dialogue Festival at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, on February 4, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

As the General Election approaches in 11 months, the political landscape is intensifying, with political parties and potential candidates facing a series of legal deadlines starting next month.

Last month, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officially initiated the 2027 election period, launching the electoral calendar for the General Election scheduled for August 10, 2027. This set into action two critical instruments governing the elections: the Electoral Code of Conduct and the Election Offences Act.