Legal deadlines that will shape 2027 elections

As the General Election approaches in 11 months, the political landscape is intensifying, with political parties and potential candidates facing a series of legal deadlines starting next month.
Last month, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officially initiated the 2027 election period, launching the electoral calendar for the General Election scheduled for August 10, 2027. This set into action two critical instruments governing the elections: the Electoral Code of Conduct and the Election Offences Act.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…