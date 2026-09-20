2027 election will not be Uhuru's referendum, it will be Ruto's

President William Ruto’s continuing political attacks on former President Uhuru Kenyatta can be understood in more than one way. His supporters may regard them as legitimate criticism of the previous administration. But repeatedly placing Uhuru at the centre of political debate conveniently shifts attention from the question that should dominate 2027, the performance of the government now in office.

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