Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ruto dares Opposition to explain how it would run and fund Kenya

By Kiprono Kurgat | Sep. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto addresses a rally at Bomet Town during his tour of the county where he also launched development projects. [PCS]

President William Ruto has dismissed the opposition as a political outfit without an agenda, accusing its leaders of spending their time attacking him instead of telling Kenyans what they would do differently.

Speaking at Kapkwen, Chepalungu, on Wednesday during his development tour of Bomet County, Ruto challenged his critics to produce an alternative plan, manifesto and funding strategy for the country.

“Their agenda is one term, Kasongo. They should find an agenda for Kenyans and not William Ruto. I will shame them for what I have done,” Ruto said.

He mocked the opposition for allegedly making his name the centre of its politics.

Ruto pointed to roads, affordable housing, universal health coverage and youth employment programmes as evidence of his administration's agenda, challenging the opposition to explain its own priorities.

“We are building roads, what is your plan? We have affordable housing, we have universal health coverage, and we have jobs for the youth. What is your plan?” he posed.

He said Kenyans should judge political leaders on what they have achieved and what they intend to deliver, rather than political rhetoric.

“These people must find an agenda and a manifesto and tell us how they will implement it and how they will fund it,” he said.

Ruto also questioned the credentials of politicians who have spent decades in leadership without, in his view, a clear development record.

“If someone has been in leadership for 20 or 40 years and has no track record, we cannot risk our country with such people,” he said.

The President's remarks came as he toured several development projects in Bomet.

Ruto received a rousing welcome after landing at Itembe Airstrip before inspecting the ongoing works at the facility and launching the Kapkwen–Olbutyo–Siongiroi Road.

He also toured the Kapkwen ESP Market, Affordable Housing projects and the Level Five Dr Joyce Laboso Memorial Mother and Child Wellness Centre.

Ruto announced that Bomet had been allocated nearly Sh2.8 billion in the current financial year to connect more than 25,000 households to electricity across the county's five constituencies.

He said improved electricity access would boost local businesses and enhance learning through digital technology.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President William Ruto Political Campaigns 2027 Presidential Race United Opposition
.

Latest Stories

Doctors haunted by patients they could not save as nurses strike ends
Doctors haunted by patients they could not save as nurses strike ends
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Gachagua, Nyoro reignite battle for political control of Mt Kenya ahead of 2027
Politics
By Ndungu Gachane
1 hr ago
Selective justice: Siaya arrests raise queries on editor abduction probe
Crime and Justice
By Isaiah Gwengi and Patrick Kibet
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

43 days of pain as nurses strike leaves 522 dead
By Stacy Atieno and Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
43 days of pain as nurses strike leaves 522 dead
Most Kenyans reject Broad-Based Government, say country on wrong path
By Patrick Kibet 1 hr ago
Most Kenyans reject Broad-Based Government, say country on wrong path
Selective justice: Siaya arrests raise queries on editor abduction probe
By Isaiah Gwengi and Patrick Kibet 1 hr ago
Selective justice: Siaya arrests raise queries on editor abduction probe
UDA, ODM bag lion's share of Sh1.4bn political parties fund
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
UDA, ODM bag lion's share of Sh1.4bn political parties fund
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved