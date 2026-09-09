Ruto dares Opposition to explain how it would run and fund Kenya

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto addresses a rally at Bomet Town during his tour of the county where he also launched development projects. [PCS]

President William Ruto has dismissed the opposition as a political outfit without an agenda, accusing its leaders of spending their time attacking him instead of telling Kenyans what they would do differently.

Speaking at Kapkwen, Chepalungu, on Wednesday during his development tour of Bomet County, Ruto challenged his critics to produce an alternative plan, manifesto and funding strategy for the country.

“Their agenda is one term, Kasongo. They should find an agenda for Kenyans and not William Ruto. I will shame them for what I have done,” Ruto said.

He mocked the opposition for allegedly making his name the centre of its politics.

Ruto pointed to roads, affordable housing, universal health coverage and youth employment programmes as evidence of his administration's agenda, challenging the opposition to explain its own priorities.

“We are building roads, what is your plan? We have affordable housing, we have universal health coverage, and we have jobs for the youth. What is your plan?” he posed.

He said Kenyans should judge political leaders on what they have achieved and what they intend to deliver, rather than political rhetoric.

“These people must find an agenda and a manifesto and tell us how they will implement it and how they will fund it,” he said.

Ruto also questioned the credentials of politicians who have spent decades in leadership without, in his view, a clear development record.

“If someone has been in leadership for 20 or 40 years and has no track record, we cannot risk our country with such people,” he said.

The President's remarks came as he toured several development projects in Bomet.

Ruto received a rousing welcome after landing at Itembe Airstrip before inspecting the ongoing works at the facility and launching the Kapkwen–Olbutyo–Siongiroi Road.

He also toured the Kapkwen ESP Market, Affordable Housing projects and the Level Five Dr Joyce Laboso Memorial Mother and Child Wellness Centre.

Ruto announced that Bomet had been allocated nearly Sh2.8 billion in the current financial year to connect more than 25,000 households to electricity across the county's five constituencies.

He said improved electricity access would boost local businesses and enhance learning through digital technology.