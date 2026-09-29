Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Myanmar airstrike death toll hits 50 as families gather bodies

By AFP | Sep. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

People walk through smouldering debris following a military airstrike on a market in Kyauktaw, Western Rakhine. [AFP]

Families searched for bodies on Tuesday around a charred market in western Myanmar after a military airstrike killed 50 people, one of the deadliest recent bombardments in the civil war.

Witnesses say the military's air force raided the riverside commercial hub in Kyauktaw town in western Rakhine state around midday (0530 GMT) on Monday.

"It breaks my heart to see our people dying," said Aung Chay, still hunting for the remains of his brother-in-law he believes was killed in the attack.

"Civilians are being unjustly murdered, and I can't bear to watch it," the 49-year-old said. "I feel deeply pained and incredibly angry."

It was not possible to contact the Myanmar military for comment on the attack, which had an initial reported death toll of around 30.

"The death toll has reached 50, and 58 people were injured," said aid worker Wai Hun Aung on Tuesday, warning the final fatality figure may be higher because some bodies were lost in fires after the bombing.

A second local volunteer gave the same death toll, requesting anonymity for security reasons.

The Arakan Army, an ethnic rebel force controlling the area, said in a statement that those killed were "innocent passersby, market vendors, shoppers and cargo loaders".

It also reported that 50 people died.

Families gathered in the area to claim bodies covered by thin plastic sheeting or boxed up in plywood coffins under an outdoor pavilion.

"I don't know where to find his body and whom we should ask for help," said Aung Chay.

UN rights chief Volker Turk said the strike underlined the "grave plight faced by civilians across the country but none more so than in Rakhine state".

"For years now, Myanmar has been wracked by extreme violence, and the country's population has been subjected to pervasive human rights violations and abuses," Turk said in a statement.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Myanmar Arakan Army West Myanmar
.

Latest Stories

Manchester City's Premier League charges: What comes next?
Manchester City's Premier League charges: What comes next?
Premier League
By Robert Abong'o
15 mins ago
Manchester City guilty of breaking financial rules - Premier League
Sports
By AFP
18 mins ago
Myanmar airstrike death toll hits 50 as families gather bodies
World
By AFP
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Four convicted over murder of former Kabete MP George Muchai and his aides
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Four convicted over murder of former Kabete MP George Muchai and his aides
Court of Appeal nullifies Sh2.4bn Ruaraka land compensation deal
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Court of Appeal nullifies Sh2.4bn Ruaraka land compensation deal
Muriithi takes over as KRP party leader with an industrialisation pledge
By Wainaina Ndung'u 14 hrs ago
Muriithi takes over as KRP party leader with an industrialisation pledge
North Eastern risks isolation as El Nio threatens key roads
By Jacinta Mutura 19 hrs ago
North Eastern risks isolation as El Nio threatens key roads
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved