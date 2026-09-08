Ruto to confront discontent and his failed promises in South Rift

President William Ruto presides over the 59th passing-out parade for Administration Police recruits at the National Police College in Embakasi, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto is actively navigating political discontent in his South Rift political bastion, which has recently seen murmurs of discontent.

He is set to embark on a four-day working tour to rebuild support from Wednesday, September 9 to 12, ahead of the 2027 General Election.