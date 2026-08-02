UDA leaders rally Ukambani behind Ruto's Vision 2060, re-election bid

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Kitui South MP Rachel Nyamai. [File, Standard]

A section of UDA leaders in Kitui County has urged residents of the Ukambani region to rally behind President William Ruto's re-election bid, describing him as a visionary leader with a clear development agenda for the country.

Speaking yesterday during empowerment and public engagement forums in Mulango Ward, Kitui Central and later in Mutomo Town, Kitui South, the leaders appealed to Ukambani residents to judge leaders based on their capacity to deliver rather than political party affiliations.

Kitui South MP Rachael Nyamai, who chairs the county UDA caucus, led the team consisting of her colleagues Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Charles Nguna (Mwingi West), former cabinet secretary Penina Malonza and former Mwingi Central MP Joe Mutambu in supporting President Ruto's Vision 2060.

They said the vision provides a long-term roadmap that focuses on inclusive growth and is set to transform Kenya into a prosperous and industrialised nation.

"We have a sitting President with a clear vision for the country. Kenyans should give him time to deliver on his promises instead of engaging in empty politics," said Nyamai.

The leaders argued that the government's commitment to equitable development was evident through ongoing infrastructure projects across Kitui County, including road upgrades, Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) markets and other public investments.

"The President is ensuring every part of the country benefits from development. Roads are being tarmacked, modern markets are coming up, and other key projects to improve livelihoods. This is the kind of leadership that deserves support," MP Nguna stated.

Mutambu echoed the sentiments, saying that leadership should be anchored on vision and the ability to steer the country towards sustainable development.

"A leader without vision cannot lead a nation. Kenyans should support President Ruto's Vision 2060 because it offers a clear direction for the country's future," he said.

Other leaders who attended the event included Commission on Revenue Allocation commissioner Ben Muasya, ODM nominated senator Beth Syengo, State House director of coordination Boniface Musambi, who is running for the Kitui Central parliamentary seat, as well as Kitui Speaker Kevin Kinengo.

The team further challenged opposition leaders to present an alternative national development agenda, saying political discourse should focus on ideas that unite the country rather than tribal groupings.

On the ongoing construction of Mutomo ESP market, MP Nyamai said the project had already created employment opportunities, adding that the Mutomo lands registry had enhanced access to government services.

President Ruto recently unveiled Vision 2060, a long-term economic blueprint whose first 10-year phase is expected to succeed Vision 2030.

It seeks to transform Kenya into a high-income, industrialised nation within one generation through an estimated Sh5 trillion investment programme.