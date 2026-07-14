Defence CS Tuya condemns tribal politics

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Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya at a past event. [File, Standard]

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has mounted a strong defence of President William Ruto’s administration, saying the government’s tough decisions and reforms are necessary to transform Kenya’s economy and move millions of citizens out of poverty.

Speaking during a fundraising Mass for the completion of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Narok Town, Tuya said the reforms being undertaken by the government, including changes in the health sector, establishment of the Sovereign Wealth Fund and the Infrastructure Fund, are part of difficult choices that previous administrations had avoided.

She said countries that have achieved major economic progress did so because their leaders were willing to make tough decisions, arguing that Kenya should not be an exception.

"The President is making hard decisions that others feared to make. Some of the developed nations we admire today are where they are because they made difficult decisions. President Ruto’s administration is no exception. These reforms may be tough, but they are necessary if Kenya is to achieve sustainable development and lift more people out of poverty," Tuya said.

The Cabinet Secretary said development requires courage and commitment, adding that Kenyans should support initiatives aimed at creating opportunities and improving livelihoods.

At the same time, the accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was accused of encouraging communities to reject development initiatives for political reasons, warning that such a position would only keep people trapped in poverty.

"If you tell people to remain with the same poverty we have lived in, we will not accept it," she said.

Tuya also took issue with what she described as continued attacks against her by Gachagua, saying she would not be distracted from her responsibilities.

"If you want to abuse me, you have a clean sheet to do so. But do not lead this country into bloodshed because of your selfish political interests. Narok and Kenya will not allow tribalism or politics that divide our people." Tuya said.

Her remarks came amid growing political exchanges between her and Gachagua, with the former Deputy President accusing Tuya of failing to stand with the interests of the Maa community and instead supporting President Ruto’s administration.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, who accompanied Tuya to the function, used the gathering to showcase his administration’s development agenda, announcing new projects and employment opportunities aimed at strengthening service delivery across the county.

Ntutu announced plans to expand water connections to K24, Mwamba and Pulunga following concerns raised by residents over inadequate access to water.

He also unveiled a major recruitment drive that will see the county employ 440 new workers in key sectors.

The recruitment will include 260 health workers, 150 game rangers, 30 cadets and village administrators, a move expected to boost healthcare services, improve wildlife conservation, strengthen county administration and enhance engagement with residents at the grassroots.

The announcements came as local leaders rallied behind the county government’s development agenda, with supporters saying improved services and job opportunities should remain at the centre of political leadership.

Nominate MCA Leah Naikana also defended CS Tuya against political criticism and bullying, sending a message to Gachagua to stop what he termed attacks against the Cabinet Secretary.

"I am sending you Kamwaro to tell your boss Rigathi Gachagua to leave CS Soipan alone," Masikonte said.

In his homily, Fr. Serem reflected on readings from the Book of Isaiah and the Gospel, saying that rain brings new life and transformation, just as the word of God changes people’s lives.

He also challenged Christians to reflect on the Parable of the Sower and consider the kind of soil they represent in receiving God’s word.

"The church is a place of prayer and should provide a conducive environment for prayer and spiritual growth. Let us continue supporting the construction of our places of prayer," Fr. Serem said.