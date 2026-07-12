Ruto says tribal politics derailing development

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President William Ruto during church service at ACK St Martin’s Cathedral in Kitui on July 12, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans of an all-inclusive country in matters of development, saying no region will be marginalised or left behind.

Addressing faithful during a church service at ACK St Martin’s Cathedral in Kitui on Sunday, the President said tribal politics have derailed the country from moving forward.

“I can give you my assurance that no part of Kenya will be left behind,” said President Ruto.

“We have had bad politics of alliances, victimisation, and hate that is what has destroyed our country from moving forward,” he added.

The President called out leaders derailing government projects for selfish gain.

“People of Kitui also pay taxes like any other, there is no way a leader, because of his small politics, can hinder development projects for the people of Kenya,” he said.

The President revealed that the country has acquired Sh10.6 billion for the completion of Thwake Dam set to be commissioned by April 2027.

He said bad politics are a major hindrance to development that would have taken the country to a first world.

Ruto further defended the National Infrastructure Fund, saying the government will be able to fast-track development projects more sustainably.

“Now we can be able to construct our roads, plan dams, airports and logistics, now we have a clear plan,” he said.

The Head of State also revealed that through the Fund, the government has been able to collect Sh350 billion, which can be used for commercially viable projects.

Leaders who accompanied the President include Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika and State Department for Livestock Development Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke.

On Tuesday, President Ruto inspected the construction of the Zombe Modern Market and the upgrading of the 25km Chuluni-Zombe road.