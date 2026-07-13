Madness of a nation: Murkomen, Omollo silent as armed goons take over streets

Political violence escalates ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Courtesy, Standard]

The Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election campaign descended into chaos yesterday as political violence erupted in multiple parts of the country, with the Linda Mwananchi movement bearing the brunt of what its leaders describe as a coordinated government-orchestrated crackdown. In what is now a disturbing pattern, yesterday's violence in Nyandarua County, Kisumu, and Nyahururu has exposed a nation hurtling towards what many fear could be an explosive 2027 General Election season.

The day began with Linda Mwananchi leaders who had earlier called off their planned rally in Ol Kalou, converging in Nyahururu town for church services and public engagements. But by midday, chaos had engulfed their activities, with Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata confirming that his driver, Gitari, had been shot during the rally.