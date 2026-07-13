Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Madness of a nation: Murkomen, Omollo silent as armed goons take over streets

By Juliet Omelo and Clinton Ambujoh | Jul. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Political violence escalates ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Courtesy, Standard]

The Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election campaign descended into chaos yesterday as political violence erupted in multiple parts of the country, with the Linda Mwananchi movement bearing the brunt of what its leaders describe as a coordinated government-orchestrated crackdown. In what is now a disturbing pattern, yesterday's violence in Nyandarua County, Kisumu, and Nyahururu has exposed a nation hurtling towards what many fear could be an explosive 2027 General Election season.

The day began with Linda Mwananchi leaders who had earlier called off their planned rally in Ol Kalou, converging in Nyahururu town for church services and public engagements. But by midday, chaos had engulfed their activities, with Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata confirming that his driver, Gitari, had been shot during the rally.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ol Kalou By-Election Political Violence Armed Goons Political Violence
.

Latest Stories

The irony: Ministry of clowns
The irony: Ministry of clowns
National
By Standard Reporter
1 hr ago
Plans to visit US-backed Ebola in Laikipia postponed
Rift Valley
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Questions over respect for court orders as Kenya's top leaders face judicial scrutiny
National
By Juliet Omelo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

The irony: Ministry of clowns
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
The irony: Ministry of clowns
Ol Kalou by-election final submissions amid rising political tensions
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Ol Kalou by-election final submissions amid rising political tensions
Plans to visit US-backed Ebola in Laikipia postponed
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Plans to visit US-backed Ebola in Laikipia postponed
Questions over respect for court orders as Kenya's top leaders face judicial scrutiny
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Questions over respect for court orders as Kenya's top leaders face judicial scrutiny
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved