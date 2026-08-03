UASU warns new retirement policy could cripple UoN

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The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), University of Nairobi Chapter Secretary Prof. George Osanjo lead the staff in a press conference on August 3, ,2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), University of Nairobi Chapter, has strongly opposed a new Public Service Commission (PSC) retirement policy, warning that its implementation could trigger mass layoffs of lecturers, cripple academic programmes and push the institution's pension scheme to the brink of collapse.

In a statement issued on Monday, UASU condemned the PSC circular of March 2, 2026, and its April 28 addendum, saying the policy lowers the retirement age for professors from 74 to 70 years and for senior lecturers and other academic staff from 74 years to 65 years and below.

The union argued that the University of Nairobi has not recruited new lecturers since 2020 because of financial constraints, resulting in the loss of nearly 40 per cent of its academic workforce through retirement, resignation and death.

According to UASU, implementing the revised retirement age would force out another 40 per cent of the remaining staff, leaving the university with only a fraction of the lecturers it had six years ago.

"The University's teaching, research, innovation and community service mandates face collapse," the union warned, adding that specialised departments relying on a handful of experienced professors could disappear altogether. It further cautioned that students, researchers and the country would ultimately bear the greatest cost of the policy.

UASU also raised concerns over the University's pension scheme, saying it is owed about Sh11 billion in outstanding contributions.

The union argued that forcing many lecturers into retirement simultaneously would weaken the scheme's financial sustainability and could eventually lead to its collapse.

The union defended retaining senior professors, saying becoming a professor requires decades of academic training, research and mentorship.

UASU further criticised the PSC for introducing the policy without consulting universities, academic staff unions or university councils.

It said conflicting Employment and Labour Relations Court decisions on the matter had created uncertainty, reinforcing the need for a clear and consultative national policy.

The union maintained that Kenya is already facing shortages of professors and specialists even as universities prepare to admit the first cohort of Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) senior school graduates in the coming years.

It argued that experienced academics should be retained while younger lecturers are recruited to ensure continuity in teaching and research.

UASU called on the PSC to withdraw the circular and review the policy through stakeholder consultations.

It also urged Parliament to protect higher education, appealed to the University of Nairobi leadership to defend the institution, and asked the Government to provide a comprehensive rescue package for both the university and its pension scheme.