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Wetang'ula rallies Western region to support Ruto's 2027 bid

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 12, 2026
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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula attends a church service at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Kabuchai on July 12, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has urged residents of Western Kenya to support President William Ruto's re-election in 2027.

Wetangula argued that the Kenya Kwanza administration has fulfilled key development promises and deserves another term to complete its transformation agenda.

Speaking during a boda boda empowerment programme in Bungoma County over the weekend, Wetang'ula said the government's investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare and agriculture had begun transforming livelihoods across the region.

He cited the revival of the once-struggling Nzoia Sugar Company and the reopening of Mumias Sugar Factory as major achievements that had restored hope to thousands of sugarcane farmers.

"We know where the country is heading – to Singapore – and we must be there. That is why we are moving together as leaders in this region," said Wetang'ula.

The Speaker also highlighted the government's decision to settle more than Sh229 million in terminal dues owed to former Pan Paper workers following the collapse of the Webuye-based paper mill.

"The government has honoured its commitment to former Pan Paper workers by settling their long-outstanding dues. This is a clear demonstration that President Ruto keeps his promises," he said.

Wetang'ula further pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects, including the proposed extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha through Narok, Kisumu, Luanda, Butere, Mumias and Bungoma before terminating at Malaba.

According to him, the railway will significantly reduce travel time between Nairobi and Western Kenya while lowering transport costs and boosting regional trade.

He also cited the construction of Level Six hospitals in Bungoma and Kakamega counties as evidence of the government's commitment to improving healthcare services in the region.

Calling for political unity, Wetang'ula urged residents to register as voters ahead of the next General Election and maintain their support for President Ruto.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka echoed the Speaker's sentiments, saying the county had benefited from numerous national government projects, including roads, affordable housing, markets and the revival of Nzoia Sugar.

"The development you are seeing in Bungoma, if you go to Mombasa, you will see it. The same applies to Wajir and other parts of the country," Lusaka said.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa said leaders from the  Western region had agreed to mobilise residents to register as voters ahead of the 2027 elections, with the region targeting four million registered voters.

Meanwhile, President Ruto's aide Farouk Kibet urged residents to remain firmly behind the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying continued support would ensure ongoing development projects are completed.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot also defended the government's record, arguing that it had delivered on many of its campaign promises through economic empowerment programmes, industrial revival and infrastructure development.

The meeting brought together senior Kenya Kwanza leaders as the coalition intensified political mobilisation in Western Kenya, a region expected to play a significant role in the 2027 General Election.

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Related Topics

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula President Ruto Re-election Western Region Politics Wetangula Push For Ruto Support
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