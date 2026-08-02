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Is Ruto running away from troubles trailing his leadership?

By Barrack Muluka | Aug. 2, 2026
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Did President William Ruto hoax the country, or did he believe, in good conscience, that he had a great message for Kenya? On Thursday, the country waited with bated breath, for Ruto’s televised national address. In the end, it was the case of Aesop’s Mountain giving birth to a little mouse.

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Ruto's National Address Kenya Vision 2060 President William Ruto National Development
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