Is Ruto running away from troubles trailing his leadership?

Did President William Ruto hoax the country, or did he believe, in good conscience, that he had a great message for Kenya? On Thursday, the country waited with bated breath, for Ruto’s televised national address. In the end, it was the case of Aesop’s Mountain giving birth to a little mouse.
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