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President Ruto's allies target Natembeya

By Osinde Obare | Jul. 11, 2026
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Ruto allies unite in a bid to unseat Governor Natembeya. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto's political allies have intensified efforts to deny Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya a second term.

On Thursday, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi publicly declared war on Natembeya and promised to send him into political oblivion.

"We are coming for you. We are determined to reduce you to nothing, and we will do everything possible to prevent you from recapturing the seat," Mudavadi declared during an empowerment programme for Community Health Promoters (CHPs) at Kitale Agricultural Showground.

He stated that one strategy to prevent Natembeya's victory in 2027 was to field a single candidate to challenge the governor.

"We are going to settle on one candidate between Dr Chris Wamalwa, Maurice Bisau, and Susan Nakhumicha to face you. Know that all our energies will be focused on you," Mudavadi warned.

Mudavadi's declaration follows that of Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula two weeks ago.

Wetangula endorsed Nakhumicha and vowed to ensure she sends Natembeya home.

Wetangula said he had relocated his political base to Kitale specifically to deal with Natembeya, whom they see as the biggest threat to secure votes in the Western region for Ruto's re-election bid.

Speaking at Chebarus, where elders from various communities endorsed Nakhumicha for the coveted seat, Wetangula warned of a fierce contest for the governor's position.

"I have established a home in Kitale, and my mission is to make Nakhumicha the next governor of Trans-Nzoia. I have been in politics, and I want to teach some disrespectful leaders a lesson," he said.

His endorsement of Nakhumicha, however, has met serious resistance from Bisau and Wamalwa.

Wamalwa has dismissed Wetangula and urged him to focus on Bungoma politics.

"Wetangula should impose a candidate on the residents of Trans-Nzoia. He has no business with the affairs of the county," responded Wamalwa.

While Nakhumicha has been assured of the Ford Kenya ticket, Bisau and Wamalwa will vie for UDA nominations.

Wamalwa challenged Wetangula to dissolve his party and join UDA to facilitate a free and fair nomination process for the governor's race.

Wamalwa was Natembeya's closest rival during the 2022 General Elections.

Last Saturday, Natembeya hosted a section of youthful Luhya politicians at his Milimani home in Kitale.

During the ten-hour meeting attended by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, MPs Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai) and Jack Wamboka (Bumula), Busia County Speaker Frederick Odilo, and Trans-Nzoia County Assembly Clerk Moses Lupao, the leaders endorsed Sifuna as the Luhya presidential candidate.

Political commentators contend that despite the anti-Natembeya campaigns by Ruto's allies, the governor maintains broad support among residents.

Dennis Wambalaba states that the governor enjoys strong backing from the majority.

"Natembeya's bold political stance has earned him overwhelming support, especially from the Bukusus, who see him as a political sibling of Luhya leaders like Masinde Muliro. He is not the type of politician who can be easily pushed aside," he argued.

Natembeya has become a thorn in the side of Ruto's allies, who view him as an obstacle to their efforts to promote Ruto's bid in the region.

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Related Topics

William Ruto Governor Natembeya Trans-Nzoia 2027 Politics
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