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North Rift leaders endorse Kindiki to succeed Ruto in 2032

By Jacob Ochiro | Jul. 12, 2026
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Deputy President William Ruto during the 104th National Ushirika Day at Uhuru Park in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

A section of North Rift Kenya Kwanza leaders have endorsed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to succeed President William Ruto in 2032.

The leaders were speaking during the 10th edition celebrations of the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme on Saturday in Elgeyo Marakwet County where the Deputy President was the guest of honour.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen recounted how they were teachers of law and senators before Prof Kindiki was nominated as DP and ascended to the office while he succeeded him in the security docket.

“I’m seeing the way you are moving up when you are blessed, I’m blessed that is why I’m praying for you to move to the top seat so that I can also be blessed as we move forward,” Murkomen said.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei also did not shy away from that conversation.

“Your Excellency Deputy President, you know I am always direct. I want to assure you that if President William Ruto in 2032 will be retiring, you will be the President of Kenya as we continue arranging ourselves,” Cherargei said.

The leaders said that Kindiki has brought stability in the Government and ensured development in the region.

“As you continue helping the President in the work you are doing, we as 47 counties are seeing the work you are doing. When the President finishes in 2032, we know that Kenya will be in safe pair of hands under the leadership of Prof Kithure Kindiki.” Nandi Governor Stephen Sang said.

They urged him to continue visiting the region to secure support.

“We want you to tour Rift Valley, then in 2032 we will give you all the votes.” Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang said.

When he rose to speak, the DP responded to Murkomen’s remarks.

“I’ve heard Murkomen explain a lot of things the way we were together in the past. Murkomen, which plan do you have and you are not saying. I’ve looked at you Murkomen and if I predict, it seems you have a plan for the future.”

Kindiki, however, cautioned the CS and leaders allied to the broad-based government to stop 2032 succession politics and instead focus on President Ruto’s re-election bid.

“We have very serious business next year. To everyone talking about 2032, before 2032, there’s 2027 and therefore I want to tell my friends to stop sideshows for now,” he said. 

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Related Topics

North Rift Leaders Deputy President Kithure Kindiki President William Ruto Broad-Based Government
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