Mandago warns Gachagua against inciting Rift Valley ahead of Nakuru tour

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Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago.[ Standard, File]

Uasin Gishu senator Jackson Mandago has cautioned the opposition against spreading tribal and divisive politics ahead of the planned Nakuru campaigns.

Speaking during a church visit at ACK St Stephen’s Chepkoilel, Moiben, Uasin Gishu, which was attended by President William Ruto, Mandago warned that, as area leaders, they will not accept.

The area leader told the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) party leader to refrain from tribal and divisive politics, saying the area cannot afford political unrest.

“I want to tell our opponents, and I want to tell Rigathi Gachagua, I have seen he plans to visit the larger Rift Valley. I want to tell him that we have no problem absolutely with any leader visiting any part of this nation, but we have a great problem if you are coming to Nakuru, Rift Valley to incite the people,’’ said Mandago.

“We want to tell you category come to the Rift, ask for your votes, but dividing the country, we have said as the people of this place we shall never go back to where we came from. “He added.

His remarks come days after the former Deputy President’s party announced plans to tour Nakuru County on August 14 and 15, 2026, as part of his grassroots political expansion.

DCP plans also include visits to Bomet, Kericho, and Laikipia to popularise the party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

According to the programme of the planned tours into Nakuru County released by the party, the tour will begin on Friday, August 14, with rallies in Naivasha Town, Nakuru Town West at Soko Mjinga, and Nakuru Town East at Kanu House.

On the second day, Saturday, August 15, the DCP leader will visit Ijoro, Elburgon, Turi, Molo, Kibunja and Rongai Centre, where he is expected to engage residents and rally support for the party’s agenda.

The announcement of the planned rally came just days after Rigathi received a delegation of MCAs from Laikipia and Nakuru counties who joined DCP at his Wamunyoro residence.

“The mass exodus from UDA, TSP, and other wheelbarrow outfits to DCP is gaining momentum, and by December, they will be mere shells. I am pleased to have received 24 sitting MCAs from Laikipia and Nakuru counties, who paid a visit to me at the Wamunyoro residence,” Gachagua said.

Other leaders present during the church service are Julius Bitok, Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Uasin Gishu women representative Gladys Sholei, the area Governor Jonathan Bii, among others.