One killed, one injured as police condemn political violence

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo condemned the violence in Kisumu and Nyahururu on July 12, 2026. [Michael Mute, Standard].

A fresh wave of political violence has left one person dead, several others injured and property destroyed in Kisumu City.

While chaos disrupted a political rally in Nyahururu Town, one person was injured with police arrest six people. The National Police Service (NPS) has condemn what it termed as acts of political intolerance and goonism.

According to a police statement issued on Saturday, the violence in Kisumu broke out following a confrontation between two rival groups. The clashes resulted in the death of one person, injuries to several others, the burning of nine motorcycles and damage to a police vehicle.

Police officers moved swiftly to restore order and arrested eight suspects who are being held pending their arraignment in court. Investigations are continuing as detectives pursue other individuals believed to have participated in the violence.

In Nyahururu Town, a group allegedly attempted to disrupt a political rally by pelting stones at attendees. Several people sustained minor injuries, including Joseph Gitau, who suffered a chest injury before receiving treatment and being discharged from hospital.

Police dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that a shooting had occurred, insisting no firearms were discharged during the incident. Six suspects were arrested and are expected to face charges in court.

"The Service strongly condemns these acts of political intolerance, violence and goonism. Such incidents undermine public order, threaten national cohesion and violate citizens' constitutional rights to peacefully associate, assemble and participate in political activities," the National Police Service said.

The police further warned that no individual, irrespective of political affiliation or social status, would be spared if found engaging in violence or sponsoring criminal activities.

"The National Police Service reiterates that no person—regardless of social status, political affiliation or public office—is above the law. Anyone found engaging in violence, sponsoring criminal gangs, inciting supporters or disrupting lawful gatherings will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law," the statement added.

The latest incidents come amid heightened political activity across the country, where rival camps have increasingly accused each other of orchestrating attacks and disrupting public gatherings.

In recent months, security agencies have repeatedly urged political leaders and their supporters to exercise restraint and embrace peaceful campaigns as the country prepares for more political engagements.

Police have appealed to members of the public with information that could assist investigations to report to the nearest police station or use the available anonymous reporting channels. Authorities have assured Kenyans that investigations will be impartial and evidence-based to ensure all those responsible are brought to justice.