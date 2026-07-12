Fresh violence, voter bribery claims rock Ol Kalou by-election campaigns

As campaigns ahead of the July 16 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election draw closer to their end; fresh allegations of violence, intimidation, and voter bribery continue to be reported.
Masked gunmen traveling in vehicles with concealed and missing registration plates attacked a Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) campaign vehicle at Pembroke Bridge along the Gilgil–Ol Kalou road yesterday.
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