IEBC barks without biting as Ol Kalou by-election is marred by bribery, spending spree

Cash, projects dominate Ol Kalou by-election. [Julius Chep​kwony, Standard]

The government's generosity towards residents of Ol Kalou has increased dramatically during the ongoing campaigns, even as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has threatened to postpone the by-election over alleged breaches of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

The commission says it has received disturbing reports from the constituency, including violent confrontations between rival supporters, late-night campaigns, destruction of campaign materials and the mobilisation of gangs.