Gachagua vows DCP dominance in Nairobi in 2027

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DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua addresses the media at the Party's headquarters in Nairobi on June 5, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Democracy for the Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has expressed confidence in DCP party becoming a force to reckon with in Nairobi politics.

Speaking during an engagement with leaders drawn from Nairobi at his Wamunyoro home on Tuesday, the former deputy President claimed that the popularity of the ODM party in Nairobi has diminished claiming that the party will get no parliamentary seat in the city in the 2027 General election.

He claimed that the DCP party will clinch a majority of the 17 Member of Parliament seats up for grabs in collaboration with the affiliate parties in the United Opposition with zoning being done where need be.

Out of the 85 Member of County Assembly seats, Gachagua also said that their analysis shows that DCP will comfortably win 62 of them.

Additionally, he stressed that the DCP party will field a candidate in the 2027 General election with Embakasi North Mp James Gakuya among those eyeing for the DCP ticket.

This comes as Embakasi East MP Babu Owino from the Linda Mwananchi faction has also declared interest in the race with both Babu and Gakuya vowing to go all the way.

Gachagua also added that the support that President William Ruto got in Nairobi in the 2022 General election was courtesy of him and his mobilisation skills and therefore, the UDA party was also going to flop.

ODM currently boasts of 7 Mp seats in Nairobi together with the Senate and Women Rep positions while UDA holds the Governor seat and four Mp seats.

In a by-election in Kariobangi North ward, held in November last year, DCP clinched the seat becoming the party’s first seat in Nairobi.

Rigathi also advised Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to quit the ODM party and join the party “where Kenyans are” arguing that President William Ruto had destroyed the party and that it no longer has the vibrance it once had.

He questioned why Sifuna was still lingering around the ODM party despite already being ousted from the Secretary General seat.

He urged the grassroots leaders to begin the hard work of popularizing the party ahead of next year’s election.