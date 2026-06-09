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Where is Mudavadi as Wetang'ula rallies Western vote bloc for 2032?

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | Jun. 9, 2026

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula addresses the gathering during his visit to the late IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati's residence in Kitale. [File, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is positioning himself as Western Kenya's presidential hopeful in the 2032 elections amid the absence of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

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Moses Wetang’ula Musalia Mudavadi Western Kenya Politics
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