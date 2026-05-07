Mwangaza, Munya to host Linda Mwananchi

Audio By Vocalize

Meru County expected to host Linda Mwananchi and United Alternative Government faction. [Courtesy, Standard]

Meru County is expected to host two political outfits: Linda Mwananchi and United Alternative Government.

The two opposition formations, one led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the other by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, will tour the county on different dates.

Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, who has emerged as one of the leading opponents of President William Ruto and his DP Kithure Kindiki, will host Linda Mwananchi's visit in Meru in their Mount Kenya Tour.

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary and Party of National Unity (PNU) Peter Munya will, in turn, host the United Alternative Government brigade in its tour of Meru and Isiolo counties, slated for May 20-25.

Mr Munya, who had already declared he will be gunning for the Governor’s seat next year, will host Gachagua, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Jubilee deputy leader Dr Fred Matiang’i, People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembea and former CS Eugene Wamalwa.

Other opposition luminaries in the Linda Mwananchi expected in Meru include Senator Sifuna, Governor James Orengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Ms Mwangaza, a former staunch ally of President Ruto who traces their relationship to before she became Woman Rep (2017-2022), alleges State House had a hand in her impeachment, which she has contested in the Court of Appeal.

The Umoja na Maendeleo Party (UMP) leader has used her charity initiative, Okolea kaana ka Miiru, as a political forum and is urging residents to reject Dr Ruto and Prof Kindiki, alongside the MPs and MCAs who back them, in next year’s election.

Mwangaza alleges Ruto ‘sacrificed’ her in favour of her political opponents, whom she accused of bad leadership.

“They are now looting Meru left, right, centre. No roads, no bursaries, no medicine in our hospitals, no livestock vaccines. To redeem Kenya William Samoei Ruto Must Go,” she said.

While Mwangaza is yet to declare who her choice for President is, Mr Munya has not kept his preference for Dr Matiang'i a secret.

He has severally declared he favours his former cabinet colleague for the presidency, pointing to his performance as a cabinet secretary, especially in the crucial education docket.

Munya said PNU, a former ruling party under Mwai Kibaki, had endorsed Matiang'i as the opposition's flag-bearer.

"We want someone who succeeded in reforming education, internal security, someone who delivered. That is Dr Matiang'i," he said when he hosted him and other leaders recently.

Munya, who also hosted Matiang’i at his home in Tigania East recently, said it was not only Mt Kenya that is saying it is one term (for Ruto).

“It is the whole country that is angry with this government that has mismanaged everything,” he stated.

Dr Matiang'i also addressed PNU grassroots leaders at Nanyuki during that visit and some aspirants for MP, MCA and Woman Rep positions.

Both Sifuna and Gachagua, the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader, have been to Meru recently, where the latter escalated his criticism of Ruto and Kindiki, who he accused of short-changing the region on development projects, and accused State House of allegedly supporting the impeachment of Ms Mwangaza.

DCP National Organising Secretary Mithika Linturi, who Ruto sacked as Agriculture CS, and Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) Secretary General Mugambi Imanyara are among others campaigning against Ruto’s re-election.

Political analysts Prof Gitile Naituli and Oscar Mutugi opined that the ground in Mount Kenya was against Ruto.

“The voting pattern in Meru and Mt Kenya, by extension, over the last four election cycles has proven to be wave-oriented, with aspirants adjusting their sails accordingly to survive. They did it with alignment to Kenya Kwanza/UDA in 2022, obligated to go where the voter is,” Mr Mutgi said.

He added: “The wind in Mt Kenya appears to be against Ruto. Interestingly, he may lose the Mt Kenya battle but still triumph in the national war due to voting dynamics elsewhere across the country.”

Prof Naituli reckoned that pro-Ruto MPs in Meru are likely to shift their political support in view of the fact that many residents are dissatisfied with the government's performance, including in handling the cattle rustling in vast areas in Meru.