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UDA, DCP to face off in four by-elections

By Kiprono Kurgat | May. 5, 2026
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DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua hands over the nomination certificate to Vincent Kibet Rotich for the Emurua Dikirr by-election, at the party's head office. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

The upcoming parliamentary and civic by-elections will be a litmus test for political leaders ahead of the 2027 presidential contest.

With 15 months to the 2027 General Election, the political leaders are leaving nothing to chance as they seek to tighten grip on their strongholds and penetrate hostile territories.

The by-elections slated for May and July are expected to test the leaders political influence in the Rift Valley and Mt Kenya regions.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will conduct by-elections in Emurua Dikiir constituency and Porro and Endo wards in Samburu West and Marakwet East constituencies on May 14, and on July 16 in Ol Kalou constituency.

Political analyst Mike Kitur says the by-elections will take up huge financial resources of political parties, but are not a  pointer to what will happen in 2027.

“By-elections are really straining parties in terms of resources and time invested, but they cannot project how parties will perform in 2027 because by-elections have their unique dynamics,” Kitur said.

He affirmed, nonetheless, that by-elections offer parties an opportunity to assess their growth or otherwise. They are also fertile ground to penetrate rival territories and shore up numbers in case of victory.

In Emurua Dikiir constituency, a fierce battle is looming between President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP.

UDA is fronting Keter Kipsang, while the United Opposition has thrown its weight behind DCP’s Vincent Kibet Rotich.

Ruto's allies have been going flat-out to prove that DCP, which won a county assembly by-election in the area, is not gaining ground in the UDA stronghold.

The stakes are high as the Kenya Kwanza and the Opposition fight to shore up their numbers.

Other candidates who are jostling for the seat include Desma Cherono (PNU), Koech Gedion (Vision Party) and Rotich Kipronoh (Republican Liberty Party)

Emurua Dikiir constituency has 44,353 registered voters in 94 polling stations spread across Ilkerin, Ololmasani, Mogondo and Kapsasian wards.

A showdown is also looming in Samburu West constituency, where the UDA is battling to capture the seat.

Kanu's Leleur Josphat Jumani will face off with UDA candidate Lemeteki Emmanuel and ODM’s Lolngojin Daniel.                                 

Porro ward has 16 polling stations with 6,358 registered voters.               

In Endo ward, UDA has fielded Kirop Festus Korir, while the New Democratic Party (TND) is fronting Chelanga Shadrack Kosgei.

The ward has 14,361 registered voters with 42 polling stations.

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Related Topics

DCP And UDA Emurua Dikiir By-Election Ol Kalou By-Election 2027 General Election
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