Why public sector must move beyond intent to deliver better services

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The main entrance to Huduma service centre at GPO. [File, Standard]

Frustration is a common part of daily life for many Kenyans using public services. This frustration appears in systems that go offline when they are needed most, in processes that prioritise institutional convenience over people’s needs, and in interactions where citizens may feel more like an annoyance than a reason for an institution's existence. This experience is not just in Kenya. It reflects a broader issue that deserves honest recognition.

At the same time, there is a counter-narrative of genuine reform. Platforms like e-Citizen have made services that once required multiple physical visits accessible to citizens all over the country. Huduma Centres have brought together many government services under one roof, making it easier for people to navigate public administration. These are not superficial changes. They show real investment and the dedication of public servants working to improve things.

The next challenge is to build on this progress and bridge the gap between what has been initiated and what citizens actually experience. Kenya is not the only country facing this challenge. McKinsey’s research on government transformations indicates that while many governments worldwide are improving service delivery, private sector organisations continue to set high standards for speed, personalisation, and responsiveness. The gap exists not from a lack of ambition, but because public service must serve everyone, often with limited resources, making the task more complex.

Historically, governments have measured success based on whether a process was completed rather than whether an individual was served effectively. Changing this measure from compliance to experience is a key challenge for modern public administration, one that Kenya is starting to tackle. Understanding what holds back progress helps make it more meaningful. Research from the University of Nairobi points to accountability structures as a crucial factor: when performance is judged based on following procedures rather than citizen outcomes, the drive to improve experiences weakens. When citizens have no alternative provider to turn to when a public service fails, the motivation to continuously improve must come from within the institutions.

Corruption, where it exists, limits access and undermines the trust that reforms aim to build. The Bribery Index 2025 by Transparency International Kenya reveals that 25 per cent of citizens who dealt with public institutions faced bribery situations, and 23 per cent dealt with direct or anticipated demands for payment. Beyond issues of integrity, this represents a service delivery problem, creating a two-tier system where access depends on the ability to pay rather than genuine need.

Weak feedback mechanisms worsen these problems. When citizens feel that raising concerns does not lead to changes, they stop voicing them, which leads institutions to lose important information about where the system is failing.

Outdated processes, poor coordination between national and county levels, and often-overworked frontline staff add to the difficulties in an experience that could be significantly improved. The World Development Report 2017 identifies a familiar cycle in many public institutions: weak incentives and accountability reinforce each other, making sustained reform challenging.

Breaking this cycle requires intentional design, anticipating needs before they turn into frustrations instead of merely reacting to problems. Research from the Institute of Customer Experience Kenya in 2025 shows that 47 per cent of organisations prioritising customer experience achieve better results in both efficiency and satisfaction. The public sector is no exception. In fact, since citizens lack alternatives, the need to provide a quality experience may be even greater than in the private sector.

Several priorities stand out for institutions serious about bridging this gap.

First, performance frameworks should move beyond merely checking off procedures to also include measures of citizen satisfaction. Kenya's own Public Expenditure Review calls for stronger performance management and better data use; applying this perspective to service experiences would help speed up results.

Second, feedback loops need to close visibly. While creating channels for citizen input is a vital first step, building trust happens when institutions show what changes follow that input. Third, systems between the national and county levels must communicate seamlessly. The benefits of digital investment are diminished when platforms remain fragmented. Moreover, none of this matters without investing in frontline staff. Adequate resources, continuous training, and a supportive culture that sees public servants as service professionals are essential.

Finally, institutions need to shift from responding to problems to anticipating them. This means identifying patterns, removing bottlenecks, and designing systems to prevent failures rather than only addressing them after they occur.

Kenya has the talent, technology, and frameworks needed to excel in public service delivery. What is now needed is consistency; ensuring that successful strategies in one county, institution, or platform set the standard across the board. Bridging the divide between intent and experience is achievable.

The writer is the Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Institute of Customer Experience, Kenya, and the Managing Director of New Kenya Co-operative Creameries (New KCC) Ltd