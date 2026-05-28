Audio By Vocalize

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Secretary General Akelo Misori. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has raised hard questions about accountability and systemic failure in school safety oversight.

This comes after a devastating dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, has left the country in shock after 16 students reportedly lost their lives, with several others hospitalized with severe injuries.

KUPPET accused relevant authorities of negligence, arguing that repeated fire tragedies in schools point to deeper institutional weaknesses.

The union Secretary General Akelo Misori points out that the latest incident follows similar fires in institutions that have not been taken as a lesson.

“We demand accountability for the loss of these precious lives. This accident comes on the heels of fire disasters at Moi Girls High School, Nairobi, and Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri,” he said.

Misori noted that the tragedy has once again exposed long-standing concerns over school safety standards and government preparedness in preventing and responding to fire disasters in learning institutions.

“The top safety concern for every school dormitory is the easy exit of learners in case of emergencies,” he said. Others include the use of safe building materials, window sizes, ventilations, and the number of students per given space," he said.

“School safety is an integral and indispensable component of the teaching and learning process. Assuring school safety requires a coordinated approach by all relevant agencies,” he stated.

Education stakeholders have repeatedly Teachers union blames system failure on the Utumishi tragedy. The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has raised hard questions about accountability and systemic failure in school safety oversight.

This comes after a devastating dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, has left the country in shock after 16 students reportedly lost their lives, with several others hospitalized with severe injuries.

KUPPET accused relevant authorities of negligence, arguing that repeated fire tragedies in schools point to deeper institutional weaknesses.

The union Secretary General Akelo Misori points out that the latest incident follows similar fires in institutions that have not been taken as a lesson.

“We demand accountability for the loss of these precious lives. This accident comes on the heels of fire disasters at Moi Girls High School, Nairobi, and Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri,” he said.

Misori noted that the tragedy has once again exposed long-standing concerns over school safety standards and government preparedness in preventing and responding to fire disasters in learning institutions.

“The top safety concern for every school dormitory is the easy exit of learners in case of emergencies,” he said. Others include the use of safe building materials, window sizes, ventilations, and the number of students per given space.

“School safety is an integral and indispensable component of the teaching and learning process. Assuring school safety requires a coordinated approach by all relevant agencies,” he stated.

Education stakeholders have repeatedly warned that many schools across the country still operate with outdated infrastructure, overcrowded dormitories, and inadequate fire safety systems despite existing government guidelines.

The Safety Standards Manual for Schools in Kenya (2018) outlines strict requirements for fire preparedness, including alarm systems, evacuation drills, fire extinguishers, and proper dormitory spacing.

Yet implementation remains inconsistent, with oversight gaps often cited as a major challenge.

“This accident comes on the heels of other fire disasters where lessons were meant to be learned and implemented,” KUPPET noted, urging the Ministry of Education to ensure full enforcement of safety regulations.

Parents and education advocates have also expressed frustration, arguing that repeated tragedies suggest warnings have been ignored until lives are lost.

Many are now calling for urgent audits of boarding schools, stricter enforcement of safety compliance, and possible sanctions for institutions that fail to meet minimum standards.