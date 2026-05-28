Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto reshuffles PSs after Liban's exit over fuel scandal

By Mate Tongola | May. 28, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto at a past event at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has reassigned two Principal Secretaries in changes announced on Thursday, according to a statement from the Executive Office of the President.

In a press release issued under “Notification of Presidential Action No. IX of 2026”, the Presidency said the changes were made pursuant to Article 155(4) of the Constitution.

Under the new changes, Kello Harsama has been moved from the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development to the State Department for Petroleum.

At the same time, Dr Caroline W. Karugu, who currently serves as Principal Secretary for East African Community (EAC) Affairs, has been appointed Acting Principal Secretary for the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development in addition to her current duties.

The President said the reassignments were aimed at filling the vacancy left by the resignation of the former Principal Secretary for Petroleum and to ensure continuity in the administration and coordination of government functions in the affected departments.

The changes took effect immediately.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

President William Ruto Cabinet Reshuffle Cabinet Reshuffle Pressure Ruto Reshuffle PSs
.

Latest Stories

Why you should brace for more school fires under State's watch
Why you should brace for more school fires under State's watch
National
By Augustine Oduor
4 hrs ago
Devastation as country mourns 16 students who died in a dorm fire
National
By Julius Chepkwony
4 hrs ago
When a friend becomes a foe
Football
By AFP
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Devastation as country mourns 16 students who died in a dorm fire
By Julius Chepkwony 4 hrs ago
Devastation as country mourns 16 students who died in a dorm fire
"Why me, God?" Grief engulfs parents after losing children in Utumishi school fire tragedy
By Jacinta Mutura 4 hrs ago
"Why me, God?" Grief engulfs parents after losing children in Utumishi school fire tragedy
Why you should brace for more school fires under State's watch
By Augustine Oduor 4 hrs ago
Why you should brace for more school fires under State's watch
Escalating factional rivalries cast shadow over ODM's future
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Escalating factional rivalries cast shadow over ODM's future
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved