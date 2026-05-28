Ruto reshuffles PSs after Liban's exit over fuel scandal

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President William Ruto at a past event at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has reassigned two Principal Secretaries in changes announced on Thursday, according to a statement from the Executive Office of the President.

In a press release issued under “Notification of Presidential Action No. IX of 2026”, the Presidency said the changes were made pursuant to Article 155(4) of the Constitution.

Under the new changes, Kello Harsama has been moved from the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development to the State Department for Petroleum.

At the same time, Dr Caroline W. Karugu, who currently serves as Principal Secretary for East African Community (EAC) Affairs, has been appointed Acting Principal Secretary for the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development in addition to her current duties.

The President said the reassignments were aimed at filling the vacancy left by the resignation of the former Principal Secretary for Petroleum and to ensure continuity in the administration and coordination of government functions in the affected departments.

The changes took effect immediately.